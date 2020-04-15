How was Baby Yoda made? Find out in new Mandalorian Disney+ documentary

Can't get enough of Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian? Good news! There's more to come from the show while you wait for The Mandalorian Season 2.

To mark the annual May the Fourth unofficial Star Wars celebration day, Disney is releasing a new eight part documentary series on May 4, called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

It'll give a behind the scenes look at the show, from how the first live-action Star Wars series went from idea to screen, and an insight into whatever unicorn blood had to be drank in order to make Baby Yoda so damn cute.

"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said showrunner Jon Favreau.

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The Clone Wars conclusion

May 4 will also see the long awaited conclusion to Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series.

After a long wait for a final, seventh series of the TV show, the last ever episode of the CGI spin-off will air. It's been a fan-favorite series for years, with many believing its character arc for Anakin Skywalker is the most satisfying thing to come out of the much-maligned prequel trilogy.

Watch the final trailer below: