We don't believe this $250 iPad deal will be beaten this Black Friday

Apple's 2019 iPad has seen strong discounts this Black Friday, but this deal seems to have them all beat. Best Buy have cut the 32GB model to just $249 today, an overall $80 saving on the cheapest iPad.

If you're looking for the cheapest 2019 iPad out there this Black Friday, this 10.2-inch iPad might be the one for you.

Both the 32GB and 128GB versions of the tablet are currently on sale at Best Buy with the larger storage version starting at $329.99. The smallest storage variant has also been on sale at Walmart, but that's currently out of stock so we've included these deals directly from Best Buy.

Black Friday iPad deals are fully underway, and this represents one of the cheapest you'll see this year.

This latest iPad 10.2 has received feature updates and a boost in power performance over the 2018 models. Plus, you can now use the full-sized Smart Keyboard with the standard model as well as the Apple Pencil, and you can even connect your external storage devices.

You're getting an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID and up to ten hours of battery life, so nothing too fancy but more than enough to keep you up to date with the latest software, ensure your iPad is secure, and have your tablet running all day.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut during Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life. You can pick it up in Gold, Space Grey or Silver.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Want more storage than the deal above? You can get the 128GB version of the tablet for less now as well with a $100 discount available at Best Buy right now. You can also get this one in Space Grey, Silver or Gold.

