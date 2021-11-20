Get all you need to start game streaming with this Amazon Luna Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday deals have started to roll in, and if you're a cutting-edge gamer looking to step into the new world of game streaming, this might be the bundle for you.

Amazon is pairing its 4K Fire TV stick with its new Amazon Luna controller. Combined with a $5.99 monthly subscription, they'll let you stream a growing library of AAA games directly to your TV – as well as access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other TV streaming services. Putting the two together for $84.98, you're getting a huge saving of $40 over the normal price.

Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller: was $124.98, now $84.98 at Amazon (save $40) Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller: was $124.98, now $84.98 at Amazon (save $40)

A great bundle for TV addicts and gamers alike, this deal pulls together Amazon's 4K voice activated Fire TV streaming stick, along with its new Luna controller for tapping into Amazon's cloud gaming service. Save $40 thanks to this Black Friday offer.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This Amazon Black Friday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to a record-low price of just $18.99 and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for a total savings of $34.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic early Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Amazon's early Black Friday has the Ring Video Doorbell wired on sale for a record-low price of $41.99, and a free 4th generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the Fire 7 on sale for just $34.99. The 2019 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99. That's the cheapest deal you can find and the first discount we've seen on the powerful streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6. We don't predict you'll see a better bargain during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, so we've snag today's record-low price while you can.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Black Friday device deals also include the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet that's on sale for $44.9. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Amazon's early Black Friday deals event has the best-selling Echo on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $59.99 - the cheapest deal we've ever seen. You can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Amazon Black Friday sale has the 2nd generation Echo Buds on sale for $69.99 - $10 less than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

