Here’s how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 in Australia

The launch of Samsung's highly-anticipated Galaxy S10 series is almost upon us, with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e expected to be unveiled at the South Korean tech giant's upcoming Unpacked event on February 20.

Buying the Galaxy S10 outright

While the flagship phones haven't been officially revealed yet, you can already pre-register your interest in the devices on Samsung Australia's website – this will notify you when the handsets are ready to be pre-ordered, essentially giving you a head start if you're planning to purchase the phones from Samsung outright.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will also be available to buy elsewhere – so those who are planning to buy the phone outright would do well to keep an eye on the likes of Amazon Australia and other leading retailers, as they're likely to have some great deals on offer next week.

Planning on a plan?

Of course, if you aren't looking to drop thousands of dollars on a new smartphone in one go, you could opt to pick the Galaxy S10 up on a contract through one of Australia's major carriers – Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all expected to offer a variety of plans when the Galaxy S10 pre-orders officially open.

As the Galaxy S10 has yet to be announced, none of the carriers have revealed their information regarding available models, colours and storage sizes yet, but we'll be bringing you that information as soon as it's available.