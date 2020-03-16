Samsung Galaxy S20 price too high? The new Galaxy A11 may be for you

Samsung's Galaxy A series of smartphones are some of the best cheap devices for people who want decent specs without breaking the bank, and the company has announced another handset as part of its 2020 series: the Samsung Galaxy A11

Well, 'announced' might be a little strong, as Samsung simply posted an incomplete specs list for the phone on its mobile press website. The company hasn't given much fanfare to the launch of other Galaxy AX1 handsets, so the low-key reveal makes sense, especially given the launch of the recent Galaxy S20 phones, which command much more attention.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 sits close to the low end of the 2020 Galaxy A range, with the A01, which has even lower specs, available in some regions (in the case of Galaxy A phones, the higher the number, the higher it sits in the range – the 2019 phones ran from the Galaxy A10 to the Galaxy A90). The A11 is the successor to the Galaxy A10 from 2019, and brings a few upgrades.

One of these is the inclusion of three rear cameras, which should offer the potential for decent photography compared to other phones at this price tag. The A11 has 13MP main, 2MP depth-sensing and 5MP ultra-wide snappers, with an 8MP camera round the front for selfies.

The handset has a 6.4-inch HD+ display broken up with a 'punch-hole' cutout for the selfie camera. There's no in-screen fingerprint sensor; instead there's a rear-mounted one on the back of the handset.

The battery here is a 4,000mAh power pack, which should last a good while given the relatively low screen quality. One spec we don't know is the chipset, which is missing from Samsung's spec list.

We also don't know the Galaxy A11 release date or price, but the handset isn't listed on the Samsung store in any country we checked, so it doesn't look like the handset is available just yet. As a rough guide, the Samsung Galaxy A10 cost $199 / £139 (roughly AU$320, though it seems the phone wasn't available in Australia), and we'd expect the Galaxy A11 to launch for a similar price.

So if the Samsung Galaxy S20's launch price of $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 is a little steep for you (especially the priciest variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $1,599 / £1,399 / AU$2,249), the Galaxy A11 will enable you to get on the Samsung ladder for a more affordable price.