The best Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals for March 2020

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 launched last month at the Samsung Unpacked event and is now available to order from retailers and carriers in the US. To help you wade through all the offers, we've put together a list of best Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals that are available today.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch 120Hz display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and offers 5G by default in many places. The S20 features a powerful new camera system with a 10MP front-facing camera and a triple-lens rear camera that includes an ultra-wide and wide-angle camera and a 64MP telephoto lens, which allows you to zoom up to 30x in super-resolution. The Galaxy S20 also now features 8K video recording and Super Steady stabilization, which results in super-smooth footage. The battery also got an upgrade with a 4,000mAh battery that claims to last all day.



The S20 is the most affordable model from the Galaxy lineup, with a starting price of $999 for the 128GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available to order now from T-Mobile and AT&T, Verizon and Sprint currently don't offer the Galaxy S20, but we'll update this page as soon as the phone is available. Samsung is currently offering up to $600 in savings on the Galaxy S20 with a qualifying trade-in, plus get four months of ad-free YouTube for free.



We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to buy a Galaxy S20 deal from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and contracts that are currently available.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at AT&T | Get The Galaxy S20 for $10/mo on a qualifying installment plan

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 for $10 a month when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible unlimited plan. Plus, get 50% off Galaxy Buds when you buy any eligible Samsung device.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at T-Mobile | Get the Galaxy S20 for free when you switch and buy a 2nd eligible phone

T Mobile is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 for free, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you join T-Mobile with two or more qualifying lines of service. You must purchase the Galaxy S20 on a monthly payment plan, and purchase a second device at an equal or lesser value.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at Sprint | Order the Galaxy S20 for $0 per month with eligible trade-in

Get the Galaxy S20 for $0/mo with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. You must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation, and you'll see the credits applied as soon as they receive your phone.

View Deal

Learn more about the S20 with our hands on: Samsung Galaxy S20 review.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and plans.