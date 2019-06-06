Father's Day sale at Walmart: deals on the Fitbit Ionic, Apple smartwatch and more

Father's Day is almost here (Sunday, June 16 to be exact) and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for dad, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's Father's Day sale includes fantastic gifts for dad that consist of savings on tech items, appliances, smart home devices and more.



Our top gift picks include the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199.95, the Google Home speaker on sale for $79, and the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $219.99.



A standout gift for any dad is the Apple Watch 3 that's on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. The series 3 watch includes GPS technology and can track activities, calories burned, and popular workouts like running and cycling. The waterproof smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

Shop more Father's Day deals below and keep in mind that Walmart offers free 2-day delivery on orders over $35 with no membership requirements.

Father's Day gift ideas:

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The voice-controlled smart speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.

Fitbit Ionic Watch $269.95 $229.95 at Walmart

Save $40 on the Fitbit Ionic, a smartwatch that continuously monitors your heartbeat and features GPS technology. The Fitbit tracks activity, sleep and calories and offers an impressive four-day battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.95 $219.99 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the Beats Solo3 headphones at Walmart. This is a fantastic price for the wireless headphones that offer 40 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver, or space grey.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get Google Home Smart Speaker on sale at Walmart for $79. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker that's powered by the Google Assistant.

Braun Series 9 Men's Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station $324.94 $249.94 at Walmart

The Braun Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to capture more hair and is 100% waterproof. The electric shaver is designed to last up to seven years and is on sale at Walmart for $249.94.

ThermoPro Wireless Remote Cooking Meat Thermometer $45.99 $39.09 at Walmart

Accurately cook and monitor your food from 300 feet away with the ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer that's on sale at Walmart for $39.09.



George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $99 $59 at Walmart

The George Foreman electric grill has room for over 15 servings and can be used indoors or outdoors. The grill also features a fat-removing slope and is currently $40 off at Walmart.

More Father's Day sales:

