Father's Day sale at Walmart: deals on the Fitbit Ionic, Apple smartwatch and more

Father's Day is almost here (Sunday, June 16 to be exact) and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for dad, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's Father's Day sale includes fantastic gifts for dad that consist of savings on tech items, appliances, smart home devices and more.
Our top gift picks include the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199.95, the Google Home speaker on sale for $79, and the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $219.99.
A standout gift for any dad is the Apple Watch 3 that's on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. The series 3 watch includes GPS technology and can track activities, calories burned, and popular workouts like running and cycling. The waterproof smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring and can track workouts, sleep and calories burned.
Shop more Father's Day deals below and keep in mind that Walmart offers free 2-day delivery on orders over $35 with no membership requirements.
Father's Day gift ideas:
Google Home Mini
$49 $29 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The voice-controlled smart speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.
Fitbit Ionic Watch
$269.95 $229.95 at Walmart
Save $40 on the Fitbit Ionic, a smartwatch that continuously monitors your heartbeat and features GPS technology. The Fitbit tracks activity, sleep and calories and offers an impressive four-day battery life.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$299.95 $219.99 at Walmart
You can save $80 on the Beats Solo3 headphones at Walmart. This is a fantastic price for the wireless headphones that offer 40 hours of battery life.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II
$349 $299 at Walmart
Get the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on sale at Walmart for $299. That's the lowest price we've found for the Bluetooth headphones that offer noise cancelation technology.
Apple iPad 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver, or space grey.
Google Home Smart Speaker
$129 $79 at Walmart
For a limited time you can get Google Home Smart Speaker on sale at Walmart for $79. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker that's powered by the Google Assistant.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker
$299 $249 at Walmart
The top-rated Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is $50 off at Walmart. The Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful 360° sound and offers an impressive 16 hours of play time.
Braun Series 9 Men's Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station
$324.94 $249.94 at Walmart
The Braun Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to capture more hair and is 100% waterproof. The electric shaver is designed to last up to seven years and is on sale at Walmart for $249.94.
ThermoPro Wireless Remote Cooking Meat Thermometer
$45.99 $39.09 at Walmart
Accurately cook and monitor your food from 300 feet away with the ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer that's on sale at Walmart for $39.09.
George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
$99 $59 at Walmart
The George Foreman electric grill has room for over 15 servings and can be used indoors or outdoors. The grill also features a fat-removing slope and is currently $40 off at Walmart.
Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee & Latte Maker
$99 $89 at Walmart
Enjoy lattes and coffee with the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker from Walmart. The single serve coffee maker comes with a milk frother and can make delicious lattes in minutes.
