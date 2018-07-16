ebay is offering 20% off some top brands this week

Amazon isn't the only retailer bringing the bargains on Amazon Prime Day, and ebay is offering some serious savings with a coupon code that gets you 20% off at 20 of the biggest stores on the site, including AO electricals, Samsung, Google, B&O Play.



And you can save on more than just electronics, as the coupon is good for fashion, toys and furniture brands too, including the likes of Superdry and Littlewoods.

To get the discount just enter the code PLAY20 at the checkout. There's a minimum spend of £20, and you can get discounts up to a maximum of £100. Using the same coupon you can also get a bundle of three Google Home Mini speakers for just £79.



The coupon is live now, and the deal runs until midnight on Thursday July 19.



Ebay also has various other deals running this week, so make sure you check those out too.