WIN! One of four Hauppauge HD PVRs

Hauppauge's HD PVR is the world's first High-Definition video recorder for making real-time H.264 compressed recordings.
It's ideal for those wanting to record their favourite HD content, the HD PVR can record PC & Consoles game play, cable TV and from satellite set top boxes.
The bundled Hauppauge WinTV v7 application ensures you stay on top of your favourite TV programs and shows, by allowing you to automatically schedule recordings.
The HD PVR also features a built-in IR blaster so you can automatically change TV channels for scheduled recordings.
This competition is now closed. The winners are Mr I Yates, Mr N Cook, Miss H Marshall and Mr T Norris.
Key Features of the Hauppauge HD PVR
- Record high definition video at up to 1080i resolution, 720p or VGA/D1
- Record at data rates from 1Mbs to 13.5Mbs, constant and Variable Bit Rate
- Blu-ray format AVCHD recordings, so you can burn your TV recordings onto a standard DVD disk (up to 2 hours of video at 5MBits/sec) and playback on Blu-ray DVD players
- Includes HD software video player, so you can playback recordings to your PC screen
- Audio/Video component video loop through to allow HD recording and viewing at the same time
- High Performance Noise Reduction Function
- NTSC, PAL and SECAM Support
- IR receiver for remote control
- IR Blaster to change the TV channels in your set top box.