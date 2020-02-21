Cheap Xbox One X deals just hit $299 / £299 in stunning price cut

Xbox One X deals just hit $299 at Walmart, offering the lowest prices yet on the latest and greatest Xbox console. This is a great time to be hunting for a cheap Xbox One X bundles, with these consoles hitting fantastic new sales prices just in time for the weekend. That stunning $299 price is even cheaper than the fantastic Xbox One X bundle deals we were seeing over Black Friday, so grab yours before they run out of stock this weekend.

Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some fantastic prices on cheap Xbox One X deals with costs dipping well below £300. You'll find top of the range bundles like this Forza Horizon 4 bundle for just £289 or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £290 - fantastic prices on blockbuster releases.

With Xbox Series X steadily creeping up, it's little wonder retailers are discounting these cheap Xbox One X deals with such abandon. That said, there's every reason to pick up the current powerhouse of the Xbox world right now. Now that the next console is firmly insights, we're seeing some fantastic prices landing on the current-gen console. Plus, games are only going to get cheaper once that new machine hits store shelves.

You can find cheap Xbox One S bundles for even less right now, so if you're happy to forego some fancy features you might want to check out the latest sales. There are plenty of cheap Xbox games on sale right now as well - perfect for stocking up on the latest titles.

Cheap Xbox One X deals in the US

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Bundle | $499.99 $299 at Walmart

This is a fantastic Xbox One X bundle price, with Walmart cutting a further $50 off the sales price we'd seen over Black Friday. You're picking up all five Gears of War games with this bundle, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold included.



View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499 $299 at Walmart

$299 is the lowest price these Xbox One X bundles have reached, so you're grabbing a bargain with this Star Wars offering. This Xbox One X deal has been teetering around the $349 mark over the last week, and now we know why.



View Deal

Cheap Xbox One X deals in the UK

Xbox One X | Forza Horizon 4 | Lego DLC | £289.99 at John Lewis

If you're more of a racer, this Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X bundle is also on sale for just £289.99 at John Lewis right now. That's a fantastic saving with the Lego Champions DLC and a two-year guarantee also included.



View Deal

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £290.98 at Amazon

Even the most popular of Xbox One X bundles aren't invulnerable to the recent price crash. This Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle is down to just £290 this week at Amazon - that's an astonishing price drop that will make any deal hunter's day. Shop with Argos and you can also save £10 on an extra controller, bringing the total to just £339 all in.



View Deal

Xbox One X | Gears 5 bundle | £299 at Microsoft

You're getting a fantastic price on this Xbox One X bundle at Microsoft right now, with a wealth of Gears of War games included as well as the latest Gears 5. Plus, you can save 20% on a second controller and up to 40% on an Xbox Live subscription when you grab this Xbox One X bundle through Microsoft.



View Deal

We're also tracking all the latest Xbox One S sales to keep you in the loop on the best prices out there. Plus, we're also keeping an eye on Xbox Game Pass prices and the best Live Gold deals as well. You'll find plenty more Xbox One X deals right here on TechRadar.