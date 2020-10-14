Cheap 4K TV deal: this 55-inch 4K Fire TV drops to just $289.99 for Prime Day

Snag this Cheap 4K TV deal while you can! Prime Day TV deals are still available in today's sale and we've spotted a fantastic bargain on Amazon's on Fire TV models. Prime members can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $289.99 (was $429.99). That's a massive $140 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with the Fire TV experience built-in.



Cheap 4K TV deal:

All-New Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K TV: $429.99 $289.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, Prime members can get the 2020 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $289.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

The 2020 Insignia smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.

