Call of Duty Season 4 kicks off very soon

Call of Duty Season 4 kicks off soon, and it seems like it will bring a lot of explosive new content for fans to enjoy.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, the first trailer for Call of Duty Season 4 showed three new maps for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer: Collateral for 6v6 and 12v12, Amsterdam for Gunfight 2v2, and the fan-favorite Hijacked map returns for some 6v6 action.

Call of Duty: Warzone fans can also expect to come up against zombies when dropping in Verdansk, as well as hulking new enemies and a whole lot more.

Call of Duty's general manager Johanna Faries joined Geoff Keighley on stage to talk briefly about Call of Duty Season 4 ahead of the trailer reveal, and confirmed that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 4 is "jam-packed" with new maps, new operators, new weapons and expanded Zombies content.

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what you can expect when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 arrives on June 17.