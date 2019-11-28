Bose QC35 II just dropped to lowest price yet in great Black Friday headphone deal

Bose headphones have been discounted heavily this Black Friday, with products like the QC35 II and the SoundSport Free seeing some significant drops over the big sales period.

Most of the major US retailers are discounting Bose headphones including Best Buy, Target and Amazon where you'll find a variety of products and styles for lower prices than normal.

The true highlight is the Bose QC35 II deal from Best Buy that knocks $70 off the normal price of the headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, a comfortable design and 20 hours of battery life.

You'll also find lower prices on other models that we've listed below including the SoundSport Free and the SoundLink II too.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $279 $179 on Amazon

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones have up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery.

Bose SoundLink II: $229.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

Not only does the Bose SoundLink II deliver Bose's signature high-quality sound and comfort, but also a price tag that's affordable than many Bose headphones out there. This is the perfect Bose headphones for you if you're looking to save some money, with a battery life of up to 15 hours and 2-device pairing capability to boot.

Bose SoundSport Free: $199.99 $169.99 at BestBuy

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport Free headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

