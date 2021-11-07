Black Friday TV deals at Walmart: get a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $248

Black Friday TV deals are live at Walmart's early Black Friday sale which means you can score incredible prices right now on a range of 4K TVs. We're rounding up all the best deals with 4K smart TVs starting at just $279.



Black Friday TV deals priced this low typically don't stick around for long, and we've already seen some models sell out. We don't expect to see lower prices during Walmart's official Black Friday 2021 sale, so we'd recommend snagging these early Black Friday TV deals now before it's too late.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Image TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $279 at Walmart

Save $150.99 - Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $279.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control. View Deal

Image Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $328 $248 at Walmart

Save $80 - You can grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $248 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. While this cheap TV lacks smart capabilities, the 4K TV does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. At this price, you can also pick up a cheap streaming device to add to your order. View Deal

Image Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 $378 at Walmart

Save $60 - A great budget option from Hisense, you can get this 58-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This Black Friday TV deal comes with Dolby Vision HDR, the Roku operating experience, and a voice remote that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. View Deal

Image Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $568 at Walmart

Save $80 – This is a solid saving on an excellent mid-range 4K TV from Samsung. At just $20 shy of the all-time low price, we haven't spotted it this low for over a year so it's a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience. View Deal

Image TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $898 $698 at Walmart

Save $200 - If you're on the hunt for a cheap big-screen TV, Walmart's early Black Friday TV deals include this 75-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $698. An incredible price for a feature-rich TV, the TCL set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and comes with the Roku operating system for seamless streaming. View Deal

Image Samsung Q60A 55-inch UHD Smart QLED TV: $849.99 $697.99 at Walmart

Save $152 - If you're looking for a premium QLED in Walmart's Black Friday TV deals, you can snag a healthy price cut on Samsung's stunning 2021 QLED Q60A TV. With the companies latest Quantum 4K processor, Motion Xcelerator technology, and bespoke gaming mode, the Samsung Q60A is a powerful and feature-laden display - perfect for any setup. View Deal

More Black Friday TV deals

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals and see more offers at the Walmart Black Friday deals event. Plus see more of the best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.