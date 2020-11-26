Black Friday PS4 deal: save on a selection of PS4 games at Walmart right now

Looking for a great discount on PS4 games this Black Friday? Then you may want to check out this excellent Black Friday PS4 deal from Walmart, which sees the retailer slashing the prices of a selection of PS4 games. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS4 game prices in your region)

While some games have seen a bigger discount than others, we are seeing some fantastic discounts on a some of the best PS4 games on the market. The recently released FIFA 21, NBA 2K21 and Madden 21 are down to just $28. While The Last of Us 2 is now less than $30.

While the newly released PS5 may be dominating the spotlight, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still have your eye on great PS4 game deals like this one from Walmart.

Those who have no plans to upgrade to a PS5 (or at least not yet) can beef out their PS4 libraries, while those who have (or plan to) upgrade to Sony's new hardware will also benefit from these discounted titles too. How? Because the majority of PlayStation 4 titles will also work on the PS5 - with some even receiving free next-gen upgrades.

We've rounded up a selection of the best discounts from the Walmart Black Friday PS4 games deal below:

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. This is the PS4 copy of the game, but you also get the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

View Deal

Borderlands 3: $59.99 $15 at Walmart

There's a whopping $45 off Borderlands 3 at Walmart - meaning you can pick the game up for just $15. What's more, you can play it on PS5 too - where you can enjoy a free next-gen upgrade. View Deal

NBA 2K21 | Standard Edition | PS4: $59.99 $28 at Walmart

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.View Deal

