Black Friday preview at Amazon: get a free Echo Dot with the Tile tracker

While we anxiously wait for the upcoming Amazon Black Friday sale, the retail giant is giving us a preview with a smart home device bundle deal. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a four-pack of Tile stickers with a 3rd generation Echo Dot for $59.99. That's a total savings of $50 for the bundle deal. Amazon is also offering an Echo Dot with a four-pack of the Tile Mate & Slim Tracker for $74.99.



The newly released Tile Sticker is a handy way to help you keep track of important stuff. Just stick the tracker on to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone. You can even use the tracker to help find your phone, double-tap the button on your Tile, and your phone will begin to ring even in silent mode. The waterproof Sticker has a 150 ft range and provides a convenient three-year-long battery life.



Like we mentioned above this bundle deal includes a free 3rd generation Echo Dot which normally retails for $49.99. You can even use the Echo Dot to find your items through Tile, just ask Alexa to find your keys, remote or anything else you might have misplaced.

Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $109.98 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot when you purchase a four-pack of Tile Stickers. The new Tile stickers are waterproof and can stick on to virtually anything that you want to keep track of.

Tile Mate & Slim 4-Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $124.98 $74.99 at Amazon

This smart home bundle from Amazon includes two Tile Mates, two Slims and a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Tile Mate and Slim both include a 200ft range and can help you find important things like your wallet, keys, and even your phone.

