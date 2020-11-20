Black Friday Facebook Portal deal: save up to $65 off Portal devices

Portal device deals are live at the Black Friday Facebook sale that launched today. The social media giant is offering incredible Black Friday deals on the Facebook Portal lineup, which includes up to $65 off the Portal TV, Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.



The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Portal lineup, and each device would make a fantastic gift idea for anyone on our list. This limited-time offer ends on November 30, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Black Friday Facebook Portal deals

Facebook Portal Mini: $129 $65 at Facebook

Save $65.The Facebook Portal Mini is a compact smart display that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, make video calls, display photos, and more.

Facebook Portal TV: $149 $129 at Facebook

Save $20. The Portal TV allows your TV to become a smart home display which allows you to use your voice to control your smart home, get news updates, check the weather and more, even when your TV is turned off.

Facebook Portal: $179 $129 at Facebook

Save $50. The Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone completely hands-free.

Facebook Portal Plus: $279 $229 at Facebook

Save $50. Facebook's largest portal screen, the Portal Plus, features a 15.6-inch smart camera that will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

