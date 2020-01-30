The best Super Bowl TV sales 2020: last-minute deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and more

The Super Bowl 2020 is just days away, and that means you still have time to find last-minute savings on a range of 4K TVs. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals and sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon and included top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



Our top Super Bowl TV picks include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as HDR and voice control, and at a range of prices to meet all your football viewing needs.

To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of TVs into three categories: the outright best TVs for watching the Super Bowl, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. We've included a range of different sizes in each category, and we’ve also picked a standout model for our Super Bowl TV deal of the week.

Shop our best Super Bowl 2020 TV deals below, and keep in mind, these incredible offers are ending soon, so you'll need to take advantage now before it's too late. Once you've picked up a new TV, you can also want to check out how to live stream Super Bowl 2020.

Super Bowl TV Deal of the Week

The best Super Bowl TV deals 2020:

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $320 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

1. Best Super Bowl TV overall

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

Screen size: 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: SmartCast 3.0 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 56.96 x 11.81 x 35.11 inches

Full array backlight

Quantum dot technology

Chromecast built-in



The Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the big game. The Ultra HD TV features Quantum Dot technology, which delivers deep blacks and bright, bold colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes and features voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.



Shop more of our top picks for the best TV deals for watching the Super Bowl.

Sony 55-inch X900F Series Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Sony 55-inch gets a $300 price cut at Best Buy. The 900 Series 4K TV delivers a crisp picture with bright, accurate colors and features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows.

Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Smart TV: $2,197.99 $1,197.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping $1,000 on the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV at Amazon. The QLED Series TV delivers a premium picture experience, with brilliant colors and sharp contrast powered by Quantum Dot technology.

TCL 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $2,299.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a massive $900 price cut on the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen TV has Roku built in and features Dolby Vision HDR which delivers a cinema-like picture experience.

2. Best mid-range Super Bowl TV

TCL R625 6-Series 4K QLED TV

Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: Roku | Curved: No | Dimensions: 12.4 x 48.3 x 31.1 inches

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku Experience built in



This mid-range TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, and is part of the TCL's 6-series lineup, which means you'll get a premium picture experience with Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers extreme contrasts and vibrant colors. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. The enhanced remote also allows you to use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range TV deals.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

3. Best budget Super Bowl TV

Samsung NU6900 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: LED | Smart TV: Yes | Curved: No | Dimensions: 9.50 x 44.30 x 27.30 inches

Fantastic value

PurColor technology

Stylish, slim design



The Samsung NU6900 TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 43 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the PurColor technology and 4K resolution. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home, thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget TV deals.

TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

Toshiba 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD Fire TV: $599.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in, which allows you to stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $799.99 $449.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a big-screen TV, you can get the RCA 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include up to three HDMI ports, which allows you to stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

