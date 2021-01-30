Best Super Bowl TV deals 2021: 4K TV sales from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

You'll find the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2021 on this page with fantastic sales on a range of big-screen 4K TVs from your favorite retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. It's the perfect opportunity to score massive savings on last year's best-selling sets from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.



Our top Super Bowl TV sale picks include everything from a mid-size 50-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with features such as QLED and voice control, and at a range of prices to meet all your football viewing needs.

We've split our selection of Super Bowl TV deals into three categories: the outright best TVs for watching the Super Bowl, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. We've included a range of different sizes in each category, and we’ve also picked a standout model for our Super Bowl TV deal of the day. Today's bargain is this Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for just $599.99 (was $699.99).



See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals that are happening right now, and keep in mind that Super Bowl Sunday is just one week away, so time is running out to upgrade your set before the big game.

Super Bowl TV Deal of the Week

VIZIO 65-inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - The Super Bowl TV deal of the week is this feature-packed Vizio 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $648. Perfect for watching the game, the M-Series TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the Quantum Color, which delivers over a billion hues of vibrant color.

View Deal

The best Super Bowl TV deals 2021:

1. Best Super Bowl TV overall LG CX Series OLED TV Specifications Screen size: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display technology: OLED Smart TV: webOS Curved: No Dimensions: 9.9 x 57 x 33.9 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,396.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning picture quality + Bluetooth surround sound ready + WebOS smart platform



The LG CX Series is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching next Sunday's Super Bowl. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that emit their own light, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in four different screen sizes and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features a voice remote.



Shop more of our top picks for the best Super Bowl TV deals for watching the Super Bowl.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q70T Series 4K TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Amazon has a nice $200 price cut on this Samsung 55-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen for the QLED TV which delivers exceptional picture quality and the Ambient Mode feature allows your TV to transform into enticing visuals and blend in with your home's decor.

View Deal

LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Another fantastic Super Bowl TV deal, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on this LG 75-inch NanoCell TV. The big-screen TV features a NanoCell display for bold, bright colors and comes with ThinQ AI technology and Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

2. Best mid-range Super Bowl TV 5. Sony Bravia X900H Series Specifications Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch Resolution: 4K HDR Display technology: LED Smart TV: Android Curved: No Dimensions: 48.50 x 13.38 x 30.75 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $998 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Bright, colorful HDR + Supports Dolby Vision + Ultra-slim design

Our Super Bowl mid-range pick is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes and is part of Sony's X900H lineup, which means you'll get a stunning picture with impressive upscaling. The Android smart TV also works with the Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more. The Sony TV will also look attractive in your home thanks to the narrow bezel and ultra-thin design.



Shop more of our top picks for the best mid-range Super Bowl TV deals.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - An incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get this feature-packed TCL 55-inch set on sale for $349.99. This Super Bowl TV deal comes with the Google Assistant and Chromecast built in and a handy voice-remote so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. This Super Bowl TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

3. Best budget Super Bowl TV Hisense H8G Quantum Series Specifications Screen size: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Display technology: LCD Smart TV: Yes Curved: No Dimensions: 48.3 x 28.0 x 3.1 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS $479.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic value + Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR + Voice remote

The Hisense H8G Quantum Series TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the handy voice remote. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision Atmos.

Shop more of our top picks for the best budget Super Bowl TV deals.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - A fantastic Super Bowl TV deal, you can score a massive 50% discount on this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Get this 65-inch 4K set on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy. This Super Bowl TV deal delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.



View Deal

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. This Super Bowl TV deal is not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

View Deal

You can also check out our list of the best TVs of 2021 and see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales happening now.



You can learn how to watch the game online from anywhere with our guide to the Super Bowl 2021 live stream.