Best Huawei phones: find your perfect Huawei

Huawei is one of the biggest phone brands in the world and that’s partially because it launches so many different handsets. There’s a huge number to choose from, ranging from the flagship Huawei P20 Pro to the much more affordable Huawei P Smart, so picking the best Huawei phone for you can be tricky.

With that in mind we’ve highlighted the best Huawei phones the firm currently has to offer and ranked them.

However, not everyone’s budget and needs are the same, so just because something is lower in this list it doesn’t mean it will be a worse choice for you than something higher.

Ultimately you shouldn’t go wrong with any of these phones, and our list will show you at a glance their specs, highlights and main weaknesses, so you can make an informed choice as to which is the best Huawei for you.

1. Huawei P20 Pro

A real pro for photography

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2240 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 40MP+20MP+8MP | Front camera: 24MP

Great battery life

Ultra-flexible camera

No wireless charging

Minor fizz to the OLED screen

The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei’s latest and greatest flagship – at least until the Huawei Mate 20 Pro arrives, and it has a lot going for it, with the highlight being its exceedingly impressive and versatile triple-lens rear camera.

That camera allows for 3x optical zoom and proves surprisingly adept at night shots, which is usually a setting that phone cameras really struggle with.

Other highlights of the Huawei P20 Pro include a big, long-lasting battery, and an even bigger AMOLED screen that delivers vivid colors on a large scale.

The Huawei P20 Pro also has a striking design, with a metal frame and a glass back, that optionally comes in a gradient color scheme that sees the colors shift from purple at the top to a turquoise shade at the bottom.

Like any good flagship the Huawei P20 Pro also has facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner and lots of RAM.

There’s no wireless charging and the chipset isn’t quite a match for some flagships, but it’s not far off, and as a complete package the Huawei P20 Pro can compete with any other handset, as its strong ranking in our best smartphones list attests.

Read our in-depth Huawei P20 Pro review

2. Huawei Mate 10 Pro

A strong phablet

Weight: 178g | Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 6.0-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+20MP | Front camera: 8MP

Good design

Class-leading battery

No headphone jack

No wireless charging

While the Huawei Mate 10 Pro landed back in late 2017 it’s still a very strong handset, and if it weren’t for the fact that the P20 Pro actually has a slightly larger screen it would be Huawei’s best phablet.

But make no mistake, this is still a big phone, with a 6.0-inch 1080 x 2160 AMOLED screen giving you plenty of space to enjoy apps, games and video.

As with the P20 Pro, the Mate 10 Pro also has great battery life, thanks to the big 4,000mAh juice pack inside it. And the design, while lacking the flashy colors of Huawei’s newer flagship, still impresses, thanks to a glass back, a metal frame, minimal bezel around the screen and water resistance.

Elsewhere you get a powerful dual-lens camera, loud stereo speakers and exactly the same chipset as the Huawei P20 Pro, making this a surprisingly powerful phone for its age.

Read our in-depth Huawei Mate 10 Pro review

3. Huawei P20

A solid smartphone, but its big brother is better

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2240 | CPU: Kirin 970 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+20MP | Front camera: 24MP

Great camera

Big battery with lots of stamina

No wireless charging

No water resistance

While no match for the P20 Pro, the standard Huawei P20 is still a very strong phone in its own right, and cheaper too.

It has much in common with its Pro companion, including a stylish metal and glass build, a Kirin 970 octa-core chipset, facial recognition and loads of storage.

Plenty more differs though, as with the Huawei P20 you get a dual rather than triple-lens camera, a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2240 LCD screen and a smaller 3,400mAh battery. Still, taken in isolation those are all still very solid specs.

In fact, while neither the camera nor battery is quite a match for the P20’s larger sibling, both are still strong enough for us to praise them in our review. So if you want something slightly smaller and slightly more affordable than Huawei’s headline handset, the P20 is a good option.

Read our in-depth Huawei P20 review

4. Huawei P Smart

The P Smart offers an 18:9 screen for the budget buyer

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 150.1 x 72.1 x 7.5mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 5.65-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 3GB/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+2MP | Front camera: 8MP

Large 18:9 screen

Background blur for both cameras

Camera poor at night

Occasional performance blips

The Huawei P Smart is one of Huawei’s most affordable handsets, so its price is definitely a plus, but it wouldn’t be in this list if it was simply cheap.

For one thing, it has an attractive design, with an aluminum back that looks like something you’d expect to pay more for. It also has a fairly sizeable 5.65-inch screen with a trendy 18:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2160 resolution, making it sharp too.

Plus, the Huawei P Smart has a dual-lens rear camera, and though the selfie camera only has a single lens, it and the rear snapper are both capable of background blur in shots.

Performance isn’t perfect, and you sacrifice some features such as fast charging, but overall the Huawei P Smart is a budget beast.

Read our in-depth Huawei P Smart review

5. Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei's mid-ranger is a notch or two below its brothers

Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP+2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Attractive design

Crisp, expansive display

Below-par performance

You can get better specs for the money

Despite having P20 in its name, the Huawei P20 Lite is no match for the rest of the range and nor is it a flagship. Instead it’s a mid-ranger, but it’s quite a good one.

For one thing, it looks good, with a glass-backed design that’s similar to the Huawei P20, down to the notch on the front.

It also has a similarly good screen to its pricier sibling, as it has a 5.84-inch 1080 x 2280 display with a pixel density of around 432 pixels per inch.

Plus it has face unlock, a dual-lens rear camera, an octa-core chipset and 4GB of RAM. However, this is a mid-range chipset and not as good as the ones some similarly priced alternatives have. But power aside the Huawei P20 Lite doesn’t feel like too much of a step down from the full P20 experience.

Read our in-depth Huawei P20 Lite review

6. Huawei Mate 20 Lite

A stylish mid-range phablet, but not the best value

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Kirin 710 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,750mAh | Rear camera: 20MP+2MP | Front camera: 24MP+2MP

Nice sleek design

Strong 6.3-inch screen

AI camera feels a bit gimmicky

Chipset could be better

Strangely, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has actually arrived before the standard Huawei Mate 20, but while we can’t compare it to the rest of the range yet, it has similar strengths and weaknesses to the Huawei P20 Lite.

The Mate 20 Lite has a big, sharp screen for example, with a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 display that comes in at 409 pixels per inch. It also has a fairly high-end build, with a glass back, a metal frame, a notch on the front and a high screen-to-body ratio.

Another high point of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is its camera, as it has a dual-lens one on both the front and back and uses AI to bring out the most in your snaps.

The Mate 20 Lite also has a big, 3,750mAh battery, though this only translates to average life, and as with the P20 Lite its chipset is a bit of a drawback, but if you want a Huawei phablet on a budget this is a strong option.

Read our in-depth Huawei Mate 20 Lite review

7. Huawei P10 Plus

The kind of phone you’ll like, but never love

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 153.5 x 74.2 x 7mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Kirin 960 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+20MP | Front camera: 8MP

Dual Leica cameras are fun

Beautiful, bright QHD screen

Overpriced and outclassed

Navigation key is badly designed

One of Huawei’s 2017 flagships, the P10 Plus is getting on a bit but still compares well to most upper mid-range handsets.

Highlights include a bright, 5.5-inch QHD screen, a dual-lens camera giving you both a 20MP monochrome and 12MP color lens to play with, a big 3,750mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and a solid octa-core chipset that was once high-end and is now mid-range.

It has also got a slim metal frame and if you don’t like notches you’re in luck – the Huawei P10 Plus doesn’t have one.

The design feels slightly dated compared to the latest flagships and it lacks a couple of features, like water resistance and wireless charging, but otherwise this remains a strong handset.

Read our in-depth Huawei P10 Plus review

8. Huawei P10

Dated but decent

Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 145.3 x 69.3 x 7mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 5.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3,200mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+20MP | Front camera: 8MP

Clever fingerprint scanner

Easy to use Portrait mode

Battery life isn't great

Getting on a bit

The Huawei P10 could almost be thought of as a compact phone, thanks to its 5.1-inch screen, but unlike most small handsets this isn’t a budget phone – it’s a 2017 flagship.

It has a 1080 x 1920 resolution, the same dual-lens camera as the larger Huawei P10 Plus and a similar design too, with a metal frame and large bezels above and below the screen, but no notch.

One thing we praised in the review is its fingerprint scanner, which does more than just unlock the phone, as it can also be used to navigate parts of the interface by swiping or double tapping it.

The Huawei P10 doesn’t have the best chipset or battery life, but at this point you might be able to find it for far less than it once cost, so it could be a bit of a bargain.

Read our in-depth Huawei P10 review