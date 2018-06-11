Best Father’s Day gifts 2018: here’s what to buy dad

The best Father’s Day gifts you can buy in 2018 are ones that a dad can use throughout this year and into the next decade. The worst ones sit in the sock draw unopened.

Father’s Day is June 17 this year and the date is creeping up. The good news is our list is here ahead of time to help guide you on the best tech gifts and more. Since we know it can be stressful to pick out the perfect Father’s Day Gift for your dad, spouse or yourself (because sometimes dads need to just treat themselves), let us help.

We’ve got some killer Father’s Day gifts – some of which are on sale today – that can come in handy for just about any dad, whether he wants to share a hobby with the kids, capture life’s precious moments, or just live the dad life a little easier.

Take a look out our picks, and don’t buy Dad another tie he can’t match with any of the belts he got on his birthday.

Father’s Day gifts for the fun dad

Parrot Bebop 2 The Parrot Bebop 2 makes for a great Father's Day gift for a lot of reasons. It's one of the best drones, and also one of the more affordable ones. But, its lower price doesn't mean it lacks feature. It can capture 14MP images and 1080p video, and it has host of features to make it easy to fly for beginners. For dads, it's not only a fun gadget for playing with the kids, but it's also a way to record some interesting moments.

LEGO Mindstorms EV3 Younger dads will almost surely have a pool of nostalgia for LEGO kits. And, while those dads have been growing up, so have LEGO sets. The LEGO Mindstorms set is a highly customizable, programmable robot set with a familiar assembly method: LEGO bricks. Fathers and kids can both have fun coming up with wild creations, and it offers kids a way to learn about programming.

Father’s Day gifts for the documentarian

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V Capable yet portable; the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V is one of the best compact cameras around. It's on the expensive end, but it offers incredible features, with a tucked away electronic viewfinder, high-speed shooting, 40x slow-mo, and 4K video recording.

Panasonic Lumix LX10 Panasonic's Lumix LX10 is another highly capable camera in a small form factor, but it comes at a lower price. It can't shoot as many photos as quickly as the Sony above, but it can still record video in 4K. A big bonus with this camera is the fast auto-focus and wide aperture, making it easy to snap in-focus photos on a moment's notice and in darker settings.

Father's Day gifts for the busy dad

Tile tracker set Life can get pretty hectic for a dad, and that makes it easier for keys, phones, or just about anything to get misplaced. Luckily, technology is making it a lot easier to find things we've lost. Tile's trackers can attach to objects, and the Tile App will help you locate them and let you ring the attached Tiles. No more losing the keys in the couch. If he has an iPhone, the upcoming iOS 12 will make it even easier to find these trackers with Siri Shortcuts, one of the many cool new iOS 12 features. Just make sure Dad doesn't put his phone in the refrigerator.

Fitbit Versa A busy father probably has too many notifications coming into his phone, a hard time remembering to charge his electronics, and little time to thing about exercise. Enter the Fitbit Versa, which can help with all of that. It's able to display smartphone notifications, making it easier to check them, ignore them, or quickly answer with canned responses. Its battery lasts multiple days on a charge. And, it can give reminders to meet fitness goals each day. Plus, it's stylish. All that is what makes it one of the best smartwatches right now.

Father's Day gifts for the top chef

Weber iGrill 2 Want to help your father cook without making him a prisoner to the grill? Weber's iGrill 2 can help. It's a handy grilling gadget that connects multiple temperature probes to a simple display that makes it easy to see how well cooked everything is. But, it goes a step further by pairing via Bluetooth with a smartphone app, offering notifications when items are cooked to the desired temperature. So, Dad will be free to roam away from the grill now and then.