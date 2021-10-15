The best early Black Friday deal is LG's C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price

Looking for early Black Friday deals? We spotted LG's stunning C1 OLED TV down to a record-low price last week, and surprisingly it's still around. Amazon has the 65-inch C1 OLED TV from LG on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $703 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



Amazon has been releasing Black Friday-worthy deals at its Epic Deals sale, and after eyeing all the offers, we think this one takes the cake. The C1 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, so if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation, which is why it's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

LG C1 OLED TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - Amazon has the stunning LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796 thanks to the massive $700 discount. That's the lowest price we've seen and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. The 65-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

One of this year's best TVs, the LG C1 OLED display features a stunning 65-inch OLED panel within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer menu, which allows you to easily access your games settings. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

