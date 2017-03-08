Best console games you can play on a phone or tablet

Originally on Xbox and PS2

Rockstar Games has done more than most to prove phones and tablets can hack “proper” games, to use the language of some forum posters, as it released a slew of the classic Grand Theft Auto titles for iOS and Android.

From the main GTA bloodline you can play GTA 3, the very first full-3D entry in the series, as well as fan favorite Vice City and the absolutely massive San Andreas. Back in the day people wondered whether the PS2 could really hack San Andreas, and now you can play it on an iPhone 4S. Mad.

That’s not the end, either. You can also snag DS/PSP classic Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars and the PSP’s Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, which also made it to the PS2. Play them all back-to-back and you could spend a year churning through these titles alone.

Casting nostalgia aside for a minute, San Andreas is the richest of the lot, but Chinatown Wars and Liberty City Stories may be easier to hack if you struggle with those on-screen controls.

From iTunes, you can even buy a pack featuring all of Rockstar’s ports, saving you a little cash.