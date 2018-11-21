Battlefield V tips and tricks

The Battlefield franchise is back, and following the success of dialling the clock back to WW1 for Battlefield 1, the latest instalment keeps the historical setting going by leaping into the chaos of WW2. As a result, you’ve got that classic, hectic multiplayer gameplay you know and love, mixed in with some new and improved features.

Working as a squad, utilizing class strengths and making the most of your weapon’s specializations are more important than ever, so to help you get a slight edge in the midst of a firefight, here are some tactics to help you achieve that ‘V’ for victory in Battlefield V.