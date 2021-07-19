Back to school deal: the MacBook Pro M1 hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

We're rounding up this week's best back to school deals, and we've just spotted a fantastic discount on the powerful Apple MacBook Pro. Right now, Amazon has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale and back down to a record-low price of $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99). That's a $200 discount and the best deal you'll find for the 13-inch laptop.

Save $199 - Amazon has the MacBook Pro M1 on sale and back down to a record-low price of $1,099.99. The 2020 laptop packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. You're also getting upgraded speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic deal but also the lowest price we've found for this particular model. We don't know how long Amazon will have the MacBook Pro at this price, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

