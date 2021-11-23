Apple's Black Friday deals revealed with Shopping Event that gets you a free gift card

Apple isn't one to be left out of a sales event, and it's now revealed its plans for shoppers ahead of Black Friday – but in true Apple form the company doesn't do Black Friday in the same way as everyone else.

While we're seeing other retailers and brands drop prices across a huge range of Black Friday deals, if you're looking for sticker-price cuts from Apple itself, you're going to be disappointed.

If you're looking for discounts on the list price of Apple products, we're rounding up all the best sales at other retailers on our Black Friday Apple deals page.

Apple itself, meanwhile, is once again holding a four-day 'Shopping Event', which gets you a gift card with a qualifying purchase from the Apple website.

Apple's Black Friday Shopping Event

Free Gift Card - Apple's four-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Event runs from November 26 through November 29, and gives you the chance to bag a gift card up to the value of $200 / £160 / AU$280.

The value of your gift card is determined by how much you spend on an eligible product (more on this below). The more cash you part with, the higher the value of the gift card you get bundled with your new tech.

This isn't a Black Friday deal that's necessarily enticing for those who are in the market for a single Apple device, but if you're planning on buying multiple devices you can save yourself money by staggering your purchases as you wait for the gift card to come through to make your next purchase.

This year the Shopping Event runs from November 26 (Black Friday) through November 29 (Cyber Monday).

What gift cards can I get in Apple's Black Friday offer?

As we've mentioned, the value of the gift card you'll receive depends on how much you're spending on an eligible product.

All eligible purchases will get you – at minimum – a $50 / £40 / AU$70 Apple Store gift card, but you could get a gift card with a value of $200 / £160 / AU$280 if you splash the cash on a 27-inch iMac 2020 (which itself has a starting price of $1,799 / £1,799 / AU$2,699).

Some of Apple's newest devices aren't included in this Black Friday deal however. The likes of the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch 7 and M1 chip-powered iMac 2021 series do not qualify for this gift card offer.

The table below shows you eligible devices and the gift card you'll receive if you purchase them between November 26 and November 29.

US US AU iPhone (12 / 12 mini / SE) $50 gift card £40 gift card AU$70 gift card AirPods (2nd / 3rd / Pro / Max) $75 gift card £60 gift card AU$105 gift card Watch (SE / 3) $50 gift card £40 gift card AU$70 gift card iPad (Pro 11 / Pro 12.9) $100 gift card £80 gift card AU$140 gift card Mac (Air / Pro 13 / mini) $100 gift card £80 gift card AU$140 gift card iMac (2020 27-inch) $200 gift card £160 gift card AU$280 gift card TV (TV 4K / TV HD) $50 gift card £40 gift card AU$70 gift card Beats (Studio 3, Solo 3 & more) $50 gift card £40 gift card AU$70 gift card Accessories $50 gift card £40 gift card AU$70 gift card

