Apple sale at Best Buy: the Apple Watch Series 3 hits lowest price ever

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch deal, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Apple sale includes the Apple Watch Series 3 down to a record low price of $179. That's a $100 discount and an incredible price for a feature-rich smartwatch. You can also get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Series 3 and a fantastic deal for an Apple smartwatch. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Apple Watch deals at Best Buy:

