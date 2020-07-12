Apple AirPods sale: the all-new AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever

For a limited time, Verizon is offering a rare $30 price cut on the all-new AirPods Pro. That brings the cost of the Apple earbuds down to a record-low price of $219.99.



If you're interested in a lower price tag, Amazon has the 2019 Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $134 and the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $169.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While the $30 discount might not seem like much, price cuts on the AirPods Pro are extremely rare, and this is the best deal we've seen for the wireless earbuds. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price anytime soon.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $134 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

Learn more about the earbuds with our Apple AirPods Pro review.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.