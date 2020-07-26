Hurry! Apple's AirPods Pro hit lowest sale price ever

This deal will go fast! Starting today, Staples has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $199 (was $249). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple earbuds.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the AirPods Pro and $20 less than Amazon's record-low price. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Apple AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199 at Staples

You can get the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $199 at Staples. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

