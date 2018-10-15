AMD Ryzen 7 2700X price drop steals thunder from Intel’s Core i9-9900K launch

AMD appears to be trying to poach customers from Intel following the revelation of the latter’s new 9th-gen processors and their pricing, with the asking price of the Ryzen 7 2700X being chopped to just $294.99 at Amazon over in the US.

Now, remember that Intel’s incoming Core i9-9900K, which goes on sale October 19, and is also an eight-core processor with very similar specs on paper – albeit with a somewhat faster boost speed in stock configuration – has a recommended price of $488 (around £370).

As we noted in our hands on with Intel’s Core i9, the Ryzen 7 2700X looked comparatively great value at $329, and now it has been further dropped by just over 10%.

In short, this makes Intel’s chip seem very costly – it’s around two-thirds more expensive to be precise – particularly when you remember that AMD’s effort also comes bundled with a premium Wraith cooler.

Tempting option

So if you want a bargain eight-core (16-thread) chip, AMD’s 2700X is certainly a very tempting option at the moment.

Sadly, in the UK, the Amazon price hasn’t been similarly chopped by 10%, although you can get the 2700X for £289.99, which is a tenner cheaper than the recommended price (which other outlets seem to be sticking to in the main), and still represents a great overall value proposition for such a powerful chip.

And who knows, when Black Friday rolls around, there will be more deals across all sorts of hardware including processors – and we might just see even lower discounted prices in the UK and US. Fingers crossed.

Remember, the Ryzen 7 2700X scored full marks in our review back in April, scooping a ‘best in class’ award for its dramatic improvements on the performance front.

