This 58-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $290 in early Black Friday deal at Walmart

Pick up a cheap TV deal at Walmart before the official Black Friday sale even begins. The retailer is offering a slew of early Black Friday TV deals on a range of 4K TV sets from brands like TCL, Samsung, and Sceptre, with prices starting at just $199.99.

Our top TV pick is this Westinghouse 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for a stunningly low price of $289.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The 4K TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, and the compatible Roku app allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



Early Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229.99 $219.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $219.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

RCA 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $399.99 $289.99 at Walmart

A great option for a budget TV, the RCA 58-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $289.99. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449.99 $289.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Walmart has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. The Roku TV gives you access to over 500,000 streaming channels, including the 4K Spotlight Channel, which allows you to easily search for 4K content.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $999.99 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart with a massive $572 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $998 $598 at Walmart

Score this massive 75-inch set for just $598 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Hisense 4K TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

