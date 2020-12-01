33 last-minute Best Buy Cyber Monday deals you can still get before midnight

Best Buy has some of the better Cyber Monday deals today in the US, particularly on TVs, with new savings rolling out today while a lot of other retailers' offerings feel mostly static from Black Friday. You'll have to act fast though, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, so you'll need to grab these bargains now before it's too late.

To make your last-minute purchasing a little easier, we've thrown together the 33 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals that the TechRadar deal experts deem to be the best right now. They cover a broad range of product areas, from robot vacuum companions to coffee makers and soundbars. Basically, any tech sales that we think are worth your time are factored in here.



At the time of publication, all of these Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are still live. Hopefully, you'll find something here that might make a good holiday gift – either to yourself, or someone nice in your life.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals you can still get

Top pick iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $95 - This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.

View Deal

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - For Just $40, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Cyber Monday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Not only are you getting an excellent price on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here, but you're also going home with a free $30 Best Buy gift card. That brings the actual price down to just $299.99.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $179 $129.95 at Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $40 off discount with this Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.99 on Best Buy

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Cyber Monday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can save a lot if you opt for last year's Apple smartwatch, especially today as we've seen the prices drop down by $100 at Best Buy. You can get the smaller of the Apple Watch 5 models for only $299, but we don't expect this deal will last for long.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Not only are you getting an excellent price on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here, but you're also going home with a free $30 Best Buy gift card. That brings the actual price down to just $299.99.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still not-bad) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13: $1,699 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The HP Spectre x360 is hands down one of our favorite laptops of all time. It's sleek, fast, and makes for one of the best Windows Tablets when flipped. The best part is that you're getting a brand new one with an Intel 11th-gen processor for just $1,399 on Cyber Monday. View Deal

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,049.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Considering you're getting a 512GB SSD, 144Hz display, and Ryzen 7 processor, you're getting a great rig for $849.99 here. Plus, you'll find AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics and 8GB RAM under the hood.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood.

View Deal

Top pick MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - We were seeing this MacBook Air for just $799.99, but that price has jumped another $50 as the Black Friday offers come to an end. Move quickly then, because we don't know how long this discount will last on the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly. On sale until December 10.View Deal

Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch 6-Series. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.

View Deal

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Another great cheap TV choice this Cyber Monday, this TCL is a fully functional Android OS TV for a cut down price. With Google Assistant built-in you're getting tons of smart assistant functionality here for not a lot of cash. A good one to check out if you're already in the Google ecosystem and need a backup or super cheap display.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – The Frame series from Samsung aren't exactly what you'd call "cheap 4K TVs" but this great little price cut from Best Buy really means you can bag a bargain. Whether mounted on the wall or on its own stand, this gorgeous bezel-less display is a perfect choice for the style-conscious this Cyber Monday.View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

View Deal

Samsung 6-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar and it just dropped to $299.99 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

Insignia 2.0-Channel mini soundbar: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're not going to be competing with Sonos or Samsung here, but with three different sound profiles and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your smartphone it's a cheap method of getting some boosted optical audio out of your smart TV.

View Deal

Sonos Move: $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $169.99 just ahead of the official Cyber Monday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

View Deal

Best headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.

View Deal

Bose 700 - Triple Black / Silver Luxe | $379 $319 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Triple Midnight Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $319. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.

View Deal

Insignia 2.0-Channel mini soundbar: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're not going to be competing with Sonos or Samsung here, but with three different sound profiles and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your smartphone it's a cheap method of getting some boosted optical audio out of your smart TV.

View Deal

JBL Clip 3 portable speaker: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after a super cheap portable speaker the JBL Clip 3 may be just the item you're looking for. You'll find a 10 hour battery life in here, as well as an inbuilt microphone for easy hands-free calls as well.

View Deal

Perfect for Xbox Series X Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

View Deal

PS Plus 12 months: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - With PS5 bringing a whole new dimension to PS Plus with its collection of PS4 games there's never been a better time to grab a subscription to Sony's online gaming service. You'll also grab free monthly games and extra features on the new console as well.

View Deal