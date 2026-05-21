\n<p id="elk-94a4ccdd-0cb5-4619-8b25-0d7595d8816f">I know it's not June 1, but EOFY sales from some brands and retailers have already kicked off, so why wait? Yes, there's a good chance the deals might be better come June, but nothing is stopping you from returning a purchase and making it again &mdash; just be sure to leave the box sealed till your sure. I know it's cheeky, but hey, it ain't illegal. This way you're guaranteed stock at the very least.</p><p>Follow this live coverage with me as I highlight some of the best EOFY deals &mdash; I'll include all kinds of tech and tech-adjacent products, from laptops to office furniture, even NBN offers because money saved anywhere is a good thing.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Happy tax-time shopping, folks!</p>\n