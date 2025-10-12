<a id="elk-b4adf297-866b-4505-badf-7f973f0c7303"></a><h2 id="over-15-000-people-have-tuned-in-so-far">Over 15,000 people have tuned in so far</h2>\n<p id="d5f7d625-73eb-4140-994d-7342bdb6f044">OK, 'tuned in' isn't exactly the right phrase here, but my team and I are really grateful to all the readers who joined us through Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale so far. Hopefully our coverage over the past six days has been helpful and you've been able to bag a few discounts on items that have been on your shopping list for a while.</p><p>If you're just joining us now, don't worry, we're still rolling on with our coverage here at TechRadar and will continue to do so until the very end. Amazon has decided to make Prime Day 2025 a week-long event after all, ending tonight (October 13) at midnight.</p><p><em>Thanks, Jeff</em>.</p><p>So don't dilly-dally &ndash; if you need something, add it to your cart and check out right away. Just be sure you're a Prime member to see the biggest deals possible and keep an eye out for the extra savings (via coupons) that some listings have.</p>\n