The best Windows 10 VPN in 2019

Windows remains overwhelmingly the most used computer operating system in the world, and an important perk of having windows 10 on your PC is the sheer choice when choosing a VPN.

Virtually every Virtual Private Network on the web caters to Windows users, which means you get your pick of options and features features. However, with a massive selection of possible VPNs, that only makes choosing one more difficult. Luckily, as ever, we are here to help.

Best Windows 10 VPNs in 2019

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN, fastest VPN for Windows

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Easy to use Windows app

Handy dedicated features for Windows

Super fast speeds

Not the cheapest provider

ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best all-round VPN and specifically for Windows 10. This British Virgin Islands-based provider offers an impressive level of server coverage with 160 VPN locations across 94 countries, and it’s a P2P-friendly service too. During testing, we witnessed outstanding performance for local servers, with slightly lower but still very decent results for long-distance connections.

The client boasts an excellent UI packed with a bunch of features including server recommendations, multiple VPN protocols, and kill switch technology. A convenient bonus is the ability to control the VPN from browser extensions, and a special mention goes to the split tunneling feature, which is great for torrenting or restricting the VPN connection to a single browser.

We like that the dedicated Windows app enables changing servers without manually closing the current connection, improving ease of use. And the easy-to-use interface now displays 'recent servers' on the main window, making it easier to reconnect.

On the security front, ExpressVPN also delivers in terms of protocols and strong encryption, while the privacy policy clearly states there is no gathering or logging of traffic data, connection IPs, or online activities. Professional 24/7 customer support is provided via live chat or email for any problems the user might encounter.

Price-wise, the service comes in a tad above other providers, but may be well worth it for users who want the best experience for Windows. ExpressVPN doesn’t offer a free plan or trial but all the plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Out of the plan options, the annual subscription (with three bonus months) offers the best value-for-money. The packages available are:

2. NordVPN

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Double data encryption

Good performance

So many servers

Monthly plan is expensive

Interface issues with client

NordVPN is a mainstay on many ‘best of’ lists for several good reasons – although the one that matters most is its tight security. The service offers a certain number of ‘Double VPN’ servers which pass your data through two separate VPN servers, not just one, which makes things even more secure. You can also route its encrypted traffic over the Tor network, adding another layer of security, along with the existing KEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP protocols. The kill switch works nicely, too.

The client is easy-to-use, featuring a compact interface that has all the essentials and then some (although there are minor issues with the UI, so for example, you’ve got to resize the client window to access mid-European servers).

NordVPN is P2P-friendly and has a ‘zero logs’ policy. The performance of this VPN is above-average, too. There's a free trial of sorts - well, a 30-day money back guarantee, at least - and NordVPN is rather affordable (aside from the monthly subscription), offering numerous plans with the best value option being the 3-year plan. The packages available are:

3. IPVanish

Awesome for torrenting and other P2P traffic

Number of servers: 1,300+ | Server locations: 75 | IP addresses: 40000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Excellent client

Great performance

Small issue with the client

No free trial as such

This VPN features a well-designed client (although we did find that the client may be more susceptible to network issues than rivals) that offers a wide array of both basic and advanced settings, with enough options to satisfy even expert tinkerers. IPVanish is one of the best for torrenting and other P2P traffic, as well. The Windows client is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Russian and Hindi.

In our testing, we witnessed a significant increase in download speeds (close to 20%) which is fantastic, obviously. IPVanish has a firm no logs policy in place, and more than adequate protection with 256-bit encryption over OpenVPN, SSTP, PPTP, and L2TP protocols, as well as a firing kill switch.

The slight drawback is this is a little pricier than much of the competition, and there’s no free trial either. However, IPVanish does offer a 7-day money-back guarantee across all three of its pricing plans. The 1-year subscription clearly provides the best value. The packages available are:

4. Hotspot Shield

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 2,500+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Favorable privacy policy

Fast download speeds

Not so many server locations

Limited configuration options

Hotspot Shield’s rather colourful client provides all the necessary basics which are simple enough to use, but lacks extra settings options. Some providers offer more server locations, it's true, but what you’ll really like here is the performance levels. This VPN posted some excellent results in our testing, with only marginal latency increase and a bit faster upload and download speeds compared to our normal rates.

It also features the standard security protocols with an added bonus of cloud-based malware protection. The privacy policy is favourable, deleting data which might be recorded upon ending the VPN session. And its web domain bypass is a noteworthy addition - it enables choosing domains that won't be routed through the VPN, which is handy for websites which don't work as usual when you appear to be in another location.

Perhaps the most questionable aspect of Hotspot Shield is its pricing, although the 2-year plan is quite affordable. There are three plans, each with a 45-day money-back guarantee. The packages available are:

5. Cyberghost

Offers the best configurability

Number of servers: 3,700+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Large server network

Powerful client

Interface issues

Monthly subscription expensive

Cyberghost offers a very powerful client that still manages to be somewhat easy to use. It also has many features for both newbies and experts alike. If there is one thing that can be bothersome, it's the interface, as it can look complicated so it can be off-putting. The service itself performed quite well when it comes to speed, and it has a large number of servers so you can always find a good connection.

All the standard protocols are at your disposal with the 256-AES encryption, and the privacy policy is favorable too, so there shouldn't be any problems in that area. Furthermore, torrenting is supported on many servers, but not all.

You won't find a free trial here but apart from the expensive monthly plan, the subscription is quite cost-effective, and you get a 45-day money back guarantee. Out of four plans, the limited 3-year plan will give you the best savings. The packages available are:

How to choose the best Windows VPN

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 10, is a significant improvement in terms of security and protection. Even so, there are some widely discussed, controversial privacy issues pertaining to the OS, and what’s more you can never be ‘too’ secure, let’s face it.

When picking a Windows VPN, you should look for good all-round performance with a little bit of everything – a friendly client, P2P support, clearly written and straightforward privacy policy, and so on.

Then there’s the matter of pricing as not every service is worth the money they’re asking. Sometimes paying a little bit extra ensures a superb experience, but other times a cheaper service provides the optimal quality.

Yes, there are some difficult choices to be made for sure, which is exactly why we’ve done all the legwork and selected our five favorite VPN options for Windows across various different categories. You won’t go wrong with any of these.