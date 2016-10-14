You can now buy an Acer Swift 7, the thinnest laptop ever made

Acer’s Swift 7, which is the thinnest laptop in the world – managing to dip under the magic 1cm barrier – is now available to buy over in the US where it will set you back $1,100 (around £900, AU$1,440).

Acer’s 13.3-inch ultraportable is certainly swift enough thanks to a Kaby Lake Core i5-7Y54 processor (a dual-core effort clocked at 1.2GHz but with Turbo up to 3.2GHz for when the going gets tougher), teamed up with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of system memory.

And it’s most definitely slim – the most svelte notebook ever, as we mentioned – with a thickness of 9.98mm (at the back), weighing in at 1.1kg. And if you’re thinking that means a small and underwhelming battery, Acer reckons poor longevity isn’t on the cards, with a claimed battery life of up to nine hours.

This is a premium Ultrabook featuring a very smart gold and black color scheme with an aluminum chassis, and a spacious precision touchpad (these were just updated for Windows 10).

Screen smarts

The 13.3-inch IPS screen is a beauty as well, or so we found in our hands-on with the laptop, in which we complimented the impressive viewing angles, along with bold and vibrant colors. It’s fashioned from Gorilla Glass, as well, to protect it from knocks and bashes which notebooks can inevitably suffer from time to time.

Ports include a pair of USB 3.1 Type-C connectors, which can be used for power (charging the laptop, or indeed using it to juice up other devices like your phone) and hooking up an external monitor. On the wireless front, you get Bluetooth 4.0 and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO.

As mentioned, it will set you back $1,100 (around £900, AU$1,440), with the Swift 7 now on sale at the US Acer store, with the notebook soon to arrive at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Adorama, Costco.com and Micro Center.

Other models in the ultraportable Swift range will be emerging over the next few weeks, and for more info on the Swift 1, 3, and 5, check out our coverage of the initial reveal. Acer also has an incoming hybrid which puts a new Spin on convertible laptops, with that range expected to be available very shortly.