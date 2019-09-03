Best touchscreen laptops 2019: the best touchsceen laptops we've tapped this year

Whatever it is that you want one of the best touchscreen laptops for, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s no denying that the best touchscreen laptops have forever changed the laptop scene, for better or worse. For one, the surge of the best 2-in-1 laptops has drastically affected the way we use laptops. Then there’s the fact that there are more touch-friendly operating systems – like Windows 10 and Chrome OS – available, targeting every market.

This 2019 especially, it seems like every laptop under the sun has touchscreen capabilities. However, not all touchscreen laptops are created equal. For instance, while most will detect basic finger scrolling up or down a web page, the best touchscreen laptops are finely tuned for precise digital pen utility, and even offer some specialized features.

With this in mind, we found all the best touchscreen laptops for everyone, from note takers to digital artists. You don’t even have to want to be a part of the touchscreen revolution. You could just be looking to upgrade to the next best thing or need some tech-savvy gifts in time for the holidays.

Dell XPS 13 boasts that covetable 4K touchscreen feature. (Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell XPS 13

The best touchscreen laptop right now

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3" 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Big battery life boost

Updated processors

New Frost color option

Tiny update from predecessor

The touch model in the Dell XPS 13 line has every single thing we love about this highly-rated laptop, from its upgraded 8th-gen processor to its battery life boost. Of course, the display also inherits that excellent quality, with top-notch color reproduction, HDR features and 400 nits of brightness – as well as bezels that are practically non-existent. Better yet, it boasts that covetable 4K touchscreen feature, making it all the more useful for many productivity and creative endeavors. Is there any doubt why this tops our best touchscreen laptops list?

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

The Asus Chromebook Flip's stunning screen is sharp and vibrant. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus Chromebook Flip

A 2-in-1 Chromebook Android users won’t refuse

CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Gorgeous, vivid screen

Tactile keyboard

Middling speakers

Chromebook fans practically worship the Asus Chromebook Flip, and so will those users who are in the market for a lightweight (at least on the inside) laptop with touchscreen functionality. This Chromebook’s stunning screen, which gets pulled tightly against the underside of the notebook by a magnetic clasp when in tablet mode, is sharp and vibrant – not to mention, extremely responsive. Whether you’re in laptop mode or in the middle of a creative project in tablet mode, you’ll enjoy the seamlessness of the experience, making this one of the best touchscreen laptops.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

You can't go wrong with HP Envy x360 13 (2019) for productivity or for entertainment and Internet browsing. (Image credit: HP)

3. HP Envy x360 (2019)

HP gives its slimline laptop an AMD upgrade

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256 GB – 1TB SSD

Slim and sleek for a 2-in-1

High quality chassis

Improved battery life

CPU performance merely adequate

Graphics performance disappointing

If a 13-inch slimline 2-in-1 laptop that gets you through your daily computing routine, whether for productivity or for entertainment and Internet browsing, is all you need, then you cannot go wrong with Envy x360's AMD upgrade. This laptop not only packs the latest AMD mobile CPU, but also boasts a premium chassis that will be the envy of other laptops at your office, making it deserving of its moniker. Better yet, it offers 9 hours of video playback, lasting you an entire work day without charging.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 (2019)

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 has a stunning display.

4. Surface Laptop 2

The touchscreen laptop, perfected

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 PixelSense Display | Storage: 128GB - 1TB SSD

Powerful internals

Aesthetic

No Thunderbolt 3

Over the last few years, Microsoft has been hard at work in crafting some of the best touchscreen laptops on the market. Devices like the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Book 2 are brilliant. However, it’s the new Surface Laptop 2 that really takes the cake, expertly combining that traditional laptop form factor with touchscreen technology in the most compelling way possible. Not only is its display dazzling, but it also boasts a charming chassis and a powerful hardware behind it. Some may lament the absence of Thunderbolt 3, but when it already does so many things right, it’s hard not to love the Surface Laptop 2.

Read the full review: Surface Laptop 2

Samsung Chromebook Pro has an incredible touchscreen for handwriting notes.

5. Samsung Chromebook Pro

The best notetaking companion

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.3-inch (2,400 x 1,600) LED display | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Stunning, vivid display

Stylus support on Chrome OS

9 hours max battery life

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is akin to an extremely large Samsung Note device in that it has a stowable stylus and an incredible touchscreen for handwriting notes. What’s even better is that every single thing you write down on the Samsung Chromebook Pro is saved to Google Keep, which digitizes your handwriting into a text document for convenient searching later. Plus, taking into consideration this Chromebook’s access to the Google Play Store for all the best Android apps, it isn’t hard to see why this is one of the best touchscreen laptops.

Read the full review: Samsung Chromebook Pro

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Microsoft Surface Pro

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops.

6. HP Spectre x360

The perfect hybrid laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Long battery life with quick charging

Keyboard has strong tactile feedback

Gets expensive quickly

The HP Spectre x360 is not just one of the best touchscreen laptops out there, but it’s also one of the best laptops , full stop. It strikes that perfect balance between tablet and laptop. As a tablet, it has superbly slim bezels for immersive entertainment and is light enough to hold for a long period. As a laptop, it can power through any work you throw at it without having to scramble for the nearest outlet, with its long battery life and powerful full-fat Ultrabook processors.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

The Lenovo Yoga C930 boast high-quality IPS Glossy touchscreen display. (Image credit: Lenovo)

7. Lenovo Yoga C930

2-in-1 with little to no compromise

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS Glossy Multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Strong build quality

Robust feature set

Excellent battery life

Weak graphics performance

Pricey upgrade options

Not only is the new Lenovo Yoga C930 one of the best hybrid laptops we’ve reviewed to date, but it’s also deserving of a spot on our best touchscreen laptops list. It’s all thanks to that high-quality IPS Glossy touchscreen display, which not only offers stylus support, but is also available in both Full HD and 4K – nifty if you work with high resolution photos. Get all your productivity tasks out of the way, and then throw in some decent gaming post work.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C930

Surface Book 2 (15-inch) boast a larger screen and extremely beefier hardware.

8. Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

A true 15-inch tablet that’s also a laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5); Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch (3,240 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Lightweight yet large tablet

Massively powerful

Very pricey

The Surface Book 2 15-inch delivers the same great touch and pen experience as the Surface Pro. However, it also takes it to a new level by boasting a larger screen and extremely beefier hardware. Thanks to its quad-core processor and potent discrete GPU, it’s well-equipped to handle your most ambitious art projects, not to mention some of the best PC games that are currently taking up all your free time. If this isn’t one of the best touchscreen laptops on the market right now, we don’t know what is.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

Lenovo Yoga C630 boast a 13.3-inch, wide-angle FHD stunning display with touchscreen functionality. (Image credit: Lenovo)

9. Lenovo Yoga C630

Windows on Snapdragon redeemed

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Processor | Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno 630 | RAM: up to 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Multi-touch | Storage: up to 256 GB SSD

4G connectivity

Huge battery life

Thin and light design

Limited app compatibility

Budget users seeking touchscreen functionality will appreciate the value the Lenovo Yoga C630 offers. This 2-in-1 starts at $629 (about £517, A$927), with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and integrated Qualcomm graphics. That means that it’s a lightweight option for those folks who aren’t entirely convinced by the Chrome OS environment. It has a few aces to top it all off, including the Lenovo Active Pen, a Fingerprint Reader and more than 23 hours of battery life. And what of the display? It’s a 13.3-inch, wide-angle FHD stunner, with touchscreen functionality, of course.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C630

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation is among the best touchscreen laptops for you. (Image credit: Lenovo)

10. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Mobile Workstation

Great power, massive price tag

CPU: up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch 4K UHD HDR (3840 x 2160) multi-touch | Storage: up to 1TB SSD

So much power

Glorious 4K screen

Great user experience

Heavy

Expensive

In the market for a potent powerhouse and you have the funds to shell out a considerable amount of cash, then Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation is among the best touchscreen laptops for you. It has several configurations on hand, depending on your needs and budget. At its most basic, however, it’s already pretty powerful, fitted with a solid graphics card and a 4K multi-touch display that is an absolute knockout. For gamers, this display also boasts the Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) technology for top-notch image quality.

Read the full review: ThinkPad X1 Extreme Mobile Workstation

Michelle Rae Uy, Gabe Carey and Bill Thomas have also contributed to this article