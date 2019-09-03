Best touchscreen laptops 2019: the best touchsceen laptops we've tapped this year

There’s no denying that the best touchscreen laptops have forever changed the laptop scene, for better or worse. For one, the surge of the best 2-in-1 laptops has drastically affected the way we use laptops. Then there’s the fact that there are more touch-friendly operating systems – like Windows 10 and Chrome OS – available, targeting every market.
This 2019 especially, it seems like every laptop under the sun has touchscreen capabilities. However, not all touchscreen laptops are created equal. For instance, while most will detect basic finger scrolling up or down a web page, the best touchscreen laptops are finely tuned for precise digital pen utility, and even offer some specialized features.
With this in mind, we found all the best touchscreen laptops for everyone, from note takers to digital artists. You don’t even have to want to be a part of the touchscreen revolution. You could just be looking to upgrade to the next best thing or need some tech-savvy gifts in time for the holidays.
Whatever it is that you want one of the best touchscreen laptops for, you’ve come to the right place.
1. Dell XPS 13
The best touchscreen laptop right now
CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3" 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD
The touch model in the Dell XPS 13 line has every single thing we love about this highly-rated laptop, from its upgraded 8th-gen processor to its battery life boost. Of course, the display also inherits that excellent quality, with top-notch color reproduction, HDR features and 400 nits of brightness – as well as bezels that are practically non-existent. Better yet, it boasts that covetable 4K touchscreen feature, making it all the more useful for many productivity and creative endeavors. Is there any doubt why this tops our best touchscreen laptops list?
2. Asus Chromebook Flip
A 2-in-1 Chromebook Android users won’t refuse
CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC
Chromebook fans practically worship the Asus Chromebook Flip, and so will those users who are in the market for a lightweight (at least on the inside) laptop with touchscreen functionality. This Chromebook’s stunning screen, which gets pulled tightly against the underside of the notebook by a magnetic clasp when in tablet mode, is sharp and vibrant – not to mention, extremely responsive. Whether you’re in laptop mode or in the middle of a creative project in tablet mode, you’ll enjoy the seamlessness of the experience, making this one of the best touchscreen laptops.
3. HP Envy x360 (2019)
HP gives its slimline laptop an AMD upgrade
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256 GB – 1TB SSD
If a 13-inch slimline 2-in-1 laptop that gets you through your daily computing routine, whether for productivity or for entertainment and Internet browsing, is all you need, then you cannot go wrong with Envy x360's AMD upgrade. This laptop not only packs the latest AMD mobile CPU, but also boasts a premium chassis that will be the envy of other laptops at your office, making it deserving of its moniker. Better yet, it offers 9 hours of video playback, lasting you an entire work day without charging.
4. Surface Laptop 2
The touchscreen laptop, perfected
CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 PixelSense Display | Storage: 128GB - 1TB SSD
Over the last few years, Microsoft has been hard at work in crafting some of the best touchscreen laptops on the market. Devices like the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Book 2 are brilliant. However, it’s the new Surface Laptop 2 that really takes the cake, expertly combining that traditional laptop form factor with touchscreen technology in the most compelling way possible. Not only is its display dazzling, but it also boasts a charming chassis and a powerful hardware behind it. Some may lament the absence of Thunderbolt 3, but when it already does so many things right, it’s hard not to love the Surface Laptop 2.
5. Samsung Chromebook Pro
The best notetaking companion
CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.3-inch (2,400 x 1,600) LED display | Storage: 32GB eMMC
The Samsung Chromebook Pro is akin to an extremely large Samsung Note device in that it has a stowable stylus and an incredible touchscreen for handwriting notes. What’s even better is that every single thing you write down on the Samsung Chromebook Pro is saved to Google Keep, which digitizes your handwriting into a text document for convenient searching later. Plus, taking into consideration this Chromebook’s access to the Google Play Store for all the best Android apps, it isn’t hard to see why this is one of the best touchscreen laptops.
- This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Microsoft Surface Pro
6. HP Spectre x360
The perfect hybrid laptop
CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD
The HP Spectre x360 is not just one of the best touchscreen laptops out there, but it’s also one of the best laptops, full stop. It strikes that perfect balance between tablet and laptop. As a tablet, it has superbly slim bezels for immersive entertainment and is light enough to hold for a long period. As a laptop, it can power through any work you throw at it without having to scramble for the nearest outlet, with its long battery life and powerful full-fat Ultrabook processors.
7. Lenovo Yoga C930
2-in-1 with little to no compromise
CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS Glossy Multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD
Not only is the new Lenovo Yoga C930 one of the best hybrid laptops we’ve reviewed to date, but it’s also deserving of a spot on our best touchscreen laptops list. It’s all thanks to that high-quality IPS Glossy touchscreen display, which not only offers stylus support, but is also available in both Full HD and 4K – nifty if you work with high resolution photos. Get all your productivity tasks out of the way, and then throw in some decent gaming post work.
8. Surface Book 2 (15-inch)
A true 15-inch tablet that’s also a laptop
CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5); Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch (3,240 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD
The Surface Book 2 15-inch delivers the same great touch and pen experience as the Surface Pro. However, it also takes it to a new level by boasting a larger screen and extremely beefier hardware. Thanks to its quad-core processor and potent discrete GPU, it’s well-equipped to handle your most ambitious art projects, not to mention some of the best PC games that are currently taking up all your free time. If this isn’t one of the best touchscreen laptops on the market right now, we don’t know what is.
9. Lenovo Yoga C630
Windows on Snapdragon redeemed
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Processor | Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno 630 | RAM: up to 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Multi-touch | Storage: up to 256 GB SSD
Budget users seeking touchscreen functionality will appreciate the value the Lenovo Yoga C630 offers. This 2-in-1 starts at $629 (about £517, A$927), with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and integrated Qualcomm graphics. That means that it’s a lightweight option for those folks who aren’t entirely convinced by the Chrome OS environment. It has a few aces to top it all off, including the Lenovo Active Pen, a Fingerprint Reader and more than 23 hours of battery life. And what of the display? It’s a 13.3-inch, wide-angle FHD stunner, with touchscreen functionality, of course.
10. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Mobile Workstation
Great power, massive price tag
CPU: up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: up to 64GB | Screen: 15.6-inch 4K UHD HDR (3840 x 2160) multi-touch | Storage: up to 1TB SSD
In the market for a potent powerhouse and you have the funds to shell out a considerable amount of cash, then Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme mobile workstation is among the best touchscreen laptops for you. It has several configurations on hand, depending on your needs and budget. At its most basic, however, it’s already pretty powerful, fitted with a solid graphics card and a 4K multi-touch display that is an absolute knockout. For gamers, this display also boasts the Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) technology for top-notch image quality.
