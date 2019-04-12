We finally got a glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

We finally got a glimpse of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, thanks to premature listings by Amazon.

Jedi: Fallen Order may not be scheduled for an official reveal until April 13, but that didn't stop Amazon posting listings for the game's teaser poster and even a t-shirt.

The listings have since been removed but not before Twitter user Wario64 spotted them and posted the artwork for the internet to ogle. You can check the tweet out below:

"This official Jedi Fallen Order teaser poster has just been revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago and the tee shirt is now available, hot off the press, right here on Amazon!" https://t.co/86r3A1yFtJ11 April 2019

What's it all mean?

While it's not exactly an in-depth first look, the leaked artwork does confirm you'll be playing as a Padawan Jedi - although it's hard to determine what they look like as the image shows the character from behind.

However, your Padawan is wielding a blue lightsaber which is an indicator that you'll be a Jedi Guardian like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi - who predominantly use the Force physically. Whether you'll get an option to choose your class hasn't been confirmed yet.

In addition, the poster shows a crashed Star Destroyer in the background and a small scanning droid accompanying your character. We can only assume that means you'll be spending some time scavenging the ruins of the Republic with the help of a mischievous little friend, in the vein of C-3P0 or R2D2 - well, we hope.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be officially revealed on April 13, so we don't have long to wait to find out the full details...