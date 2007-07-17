EU pings AMD 262 million Euros

By Peripherals  

Aid for expansion of Dresden fab

AMD is planning to spend over two billion Euros on the plant

The EU has thrown 262 million Euros (£177 million) at AMD as a subsidy to improve its factory in Dresden, Germany. The amount was asked for by the German government as part of a package to create jobs in Saxony - an area the EU terms a "disadvantaged region" and so eligible for the aid.

The approval for aid also had to be rubber-stamped by the Competition arm of the EU to ensure the silicon giant wasn't getting preferential treatment.

Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes said: "I am pleased to approve aid for an important investment project in a high tech sector which will contribute to regional development and job creation in a disadvantaged region of Germany."

AMD says its full plans for expanding the processor fab will cost 2.2 billion Euros (£1.5 billion) overall. The expansion will provide 300-millimeter wafer production facilities and a new clean-room facility. Over 500 new jobs will be created.

The Dresden plant was opened in 2005.

