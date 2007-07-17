EU pings AMD 262 million Euros

AMD is planning to spend over two billion Euros on the plant

The EU has thrown 262 million Euros (£177 million) at AMD as a subsidy to improve its factory in Dresden, Germany. The amount was asked for by the German government as part of a package to create jobs in Saxony - an area the EU terms a "disadvantaged region" and so eligible for the aid.

The approval for aid also had to be rubber-stamped by the Competition arm of the EU to ensure the silicon giant wasn't getting preferential treatment.

Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes said: "I am pleased to approve aid for an important investment project in a high tech sector which will contribute to regional development and job creation in a disadvantaged region of Germany."

AMD says its full plans for expanding the processor fab will cost 2.2 billion Euros (£1.5 billion) overall. The expansion will provide 300-millimeter wafer production facilities and a new clean-room facility. Over 500 new jobs will be created.

The Dresden plant was opened in 2005.