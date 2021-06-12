Ubisoft and Nintendo are teaming up for another Mario + Rabbids game

Ubisoft announced that it’s currently working on a sequel to the Nintendo Switch launch title, Mario + Rabbids, that will be released in 2022.

The new entry is called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and it follows the mish-mash crew of Nintendo and Ubisoft mascots as they journey to a new planet.

According to the game’s developer, the game will still offer tactical combat similar to the first game – but with some more action-based elements that will engage first-time players.

“It's not just new story with new enemies and new heroes - Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has big ambitions,” says Xavier Manzanares, Lead Producer at Ubisoft.

The plot revolves around Luma that have been infused with Rabbids genes that will grant you new powers as you rescue them and will star some new characters like Rabid Rosalina.

Check out the full trailer down below:

The Rabbids are going where no Rayman has gone before

While the game is admittedly a bit niche, it’s an important landmark for Ubisoft’s and Nintendo’s partnership – as it shows two notoriously defensive publishers sharing their work to create a new entry in their combined franchise.

That said, it also fills in some of the gaps in the Nintendo Switch release calendar as next year was looking a bit sparse. Outside of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Splatoon 3, Nintendo hasn’t given any firm 2022 release dates to any of its upcoming releases, though that is something that could change Tuesday, June 15 after its next Nintendo Direct.

We’ll hear from the big N on Tuesday and hopefully we’ll get a better idea of when we can expect heavy hitters like Metroid Prime 4, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3.