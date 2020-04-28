The Last of Us 2 will still be 'worth it', despite spoilers leak, promises Naughty Dog

The Last of Us 2 now has a new release date of June 19, 2020; and, despite huge spoilers leaking online, developer Naughty Dog has promised fans that the long-awaited sequel will still be worth the wait.

In a recent Twitter post, the developer urged fans to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers where possible, stating that "no matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it".

The Last of Us' creative director Neil Druckmann retweeted the post, saying that the spoilers have left him "heartbroken" for the development team and fans.

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIBApril 27, 2020

Forced hand?

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Last month, Sony announced that The Last of Us 2 and Iron Man VR were being delayed indefinitely due to "logistical concerns". However, we now know The Last of Us 2 will release on June 19 - just three weeks after its initial release date of May 29.

The company revealed the new release date for The Last of Us 2 shortly after massive spoilers for the game leaked online, leading to speculation that the leaks forced the company's hand.

Even if you have seen the spoilers, there's nothing quite like experiencing a game for yourself - and hopefully Naughty Dog is right in that the leaks haven't taken away from fans' experience too much.

Fortunately there's not long left to wait until we find out.