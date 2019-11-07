Best Wi-Fi extenders of 2019: top devices for boosting your WiFi network

We’ve gathered up the best wifi extenders for you to check out.

You might not realize what the best wifi extender can do for your home. But if you have any dead spots or a large area to cover, it’s well worth the investment. The best wifi extenders will help “extend” your wireless network into the furthest corners of your home or building, making your wireless coverage reliable no matter where you are. And it’s of particular help when you are trying to cover a large space and a regular router just won’t cut it.

If you’ve been experiencing slow connections, or even dropped connections, the best wifi extenders can fix that without having to rely on more costly solutions, such as running extra network cables around your home or office.

How do they work? The best wifi extender will pick up where your router starts to lose coverage. It will take that original network and increase its range, giving you a significant boost in your wireless coverage.

Here are our picks for the best wifi extender. Whether you’re looking for an affordable option or one that’s inconspicuous, you’ll find something on this list to fit your needs.

The Plume SuperPods act as one of the best Wi-Fi extenders straight out of the box.

1. Plume SuperPods

The future is here

Bands: 802.11b/g/n/ac | Connectivity: 2x Gigabit LAN ports | Features: Parental controls, Cloud-based ad-blocking and cybersecurity

Excellent coverage

Easy setup

Expensive

Needing to increase your network coverage and get network-based cybersecurity as well? The Plume SuperPods will get the job done, though they don’t come cheap. You see, the Plume SuperPods act as one of the best Wi-Fi extenders straight out of the box. But perhaps more importantly, they also come with a subscription service to protect your network from cyber-attacks, as well as remove ads from the internet. Nonetheless, even if you don’t care about the extra software, the excellent performance is more than enough to make this Wi-Fi extender worth your consideration at the very least.

At the time of writing, the Plume SuperPods are only available in the US, so check out our other picks below if they are not available where you are.

Read the full review: Plume SuperPods

The Netgear AC1200 WiFi Range Extender EX6150 is a simple device that you can discreetly plug right into any electrical outlet.

2. Netgear AC1200 WiFi Range Extender EX6150

Fast speeds throughout your house

Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port | Features: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPS), Extender/Access Point mode switch, power button

Super simple setup

Compact design

Pricey

Only one Ethernet port

Over the last couple years, Netgear has essentially turned itself into a household name in the networking world. And, they’ve put their extensive expertise to impressive use with their AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6150. This terrific extender is a simple device that you can discreetly plug right into any electrical outlet, and definitely has our vote for one of the best Wi-Fi extenders in 2019. As an additional bonus, the EX6150 boasts quick and easy installation, free of any hassling installation software. Just follow the easy-to-read instructions and you’ll have fast and dependable Wi-Fi covering your entire home or office.

The Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700 lets you stream 4K content, play games and hook up all kinds of devices to your Wi-Fi network without a hitch. (Image credit: Netgear)

3. Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700 Mesh Range Extender

Compact solution

Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 2 x Ethernet | Features: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPS), Mesh connectivity

Small design

Easy to use

Pricey

Bring the power and convenience of a mesh network to your home with the Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700. Not only does this extend the area of your Wi-Fi network, but it creates a seamless Wi-Fi network throughout your home or office - so you don't need to switch networks while moving around.

Thanks to the powerful hardware inside the Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700, you can stream 4K content, play games and hook up all kinds of devices to your Wi-Fi network without a hitch. The included Ethernet ports are also a nice addition for bringing your network to wired devices.

TP-Link RE350 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender isn't just among the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now; it's also one of the most affordable.

4. TP-Link RE350 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Simple and easy to use

Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 1 x Ethernet | Features: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPS), LED shows connection strength for easy placement

Ethernet connection

LED showing connection strength makes installation easy

Large

TP-Link is a Chinese networking company that has been steadily gaining popularity in the west, and for good reason. With devices like the TP-Link RE350 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range extender, it’s easy to get why: this extender – among the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now – does the job well, and it’s affordable. It’s not going to be the fastest Wi-Fi extender out there, but with the range this extender provides at the price it’s available at, it’s a steal. Finally, thanks to an LED signal indicator on the front, installation is a breeze.

Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Range Extender's tougher design lets Linksys include four gigabit Ethernet ports.

Another powerful choice

Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 4 x Ethernet, Audio Jack | Features: Linksys Spot Finder Technology, music streaming, easy setup

Audio streaming capability

Powerful

Expensive

Bulky design

The Linksys RE6500 AC1200 is yet another Wi-Fi extender which could be mistaken for a router. This tougher design lets Linksys include four gigabit Ethernet ports, which basically empowers you to increase your network to internet-connected devices that need an ethernet connection. It also has an audio output jack so it can connect to an audio system, letting you stream digital music from your PC to your audio receiver. This is a pretty robust and versatile product, and one of the best Wi-Fi extenders for the money.

D-Link DAP-1320 Wireless N300 Range Extender is designed well and is built to last.

6. D-Link DAP-1320 Wireless N300 Range Extender

Small and cheap

Bands: 802.11n 2.4GHz | Connectivity: N/A | Features: WPS, internal antennae

Very small

Cheap

Not the fastest Wi-Fi

No Ethernet

If you’re needing a reasonably affordable way to beef up your Wi-Fi network, and you’re ok with settling a little on performance and features, then the D-Link DAP-1320 Wireless N300 Range Extender may just be one of the best Wi-Fi extenders for you.

This tiny device comes sans any Ethernet ports, and it doesn't feature dual bands or 802.11ac, which is presently the fastest form of Wi-Fi. However, it is designed well and is built to last. And best of all, it's a fast, easy and cheap way of boosting your Wi-Fi network as long as you don’t expect too much network traffic.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the TP-Link RE350

Linksys Velop Wi-Fi extender has a user-friendly setup that anyone with a smartphone can easily do. (Image credit: Linksys)

Layman’s mesh Wi-Fi comes at a cost

Bands: 802.11ac 5GHz and 2.4GHz | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet per unit (1 WAN and 1 LAN each) | Features: App-based setup; dual-stream (2x2), 802.11ac networking; 716MHz quad-core ARM Cortex A7 processor, beamforming

Fully modular mesh network

Inconspicuous design

Pricey in comparison

Performance too dependent on position

The Linksys Velop offers a solid argument for a wireless mesh network’s ease of setup. Looking to replace both your router and your now-antiquated range extender, the Velop comes at a time when companies like Google and Netgear are trying to accomplish the same thing. The main way Linksys hopes to stand out from its competitors in the wireless mesh networking space is with a user-friendly setup that anyone with a smartphone can easily do. With just a visit to the App Store or Google Play marketplace, you’ll have the Linksys Velop up and running in a matter of minutes. It's certainly a worthy addition to our list of the best Wi-Fi extenders in 2019.

Read the full review: Linksys Velop

Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere features a clone button that will clone the SSID and WPA key of your network.

8. Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere Powerline 1200 AV2

Two birds with one stone

Bands: : 802.11n (up to 300Mbps) 802.11ac (up to 866Mbps) | Connectivity: : 3x Gigabit LAN ports | Features: : 300m range over electrical power lines, Auto-connects to other TRENDnet powerline adapters, QoS Management support

Easy to set up

Three LAN ports

Wide Wi-Fi band

Flawed Design

If you need a great way to upgrade your network so you can have fantastic coverage anywhere in your house, a powerline adapter is a remarkable option. Not only do they offer the same functionality as the best Wi-Fi extenders, but the Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere Powerline might just be a dream come true.

It’s not exactly visually pleasing, and the price tag may be a bit much. However, this unit more than makes up for those issues with sheer performance. And, unlike other powerline adapters, the Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere features a clone button that will clone the SSID and WPA key of your network so that it can double as a Wi-Fi extender.

Read the full review: Trendnet Wi-Fi Everywhere powerline 1200 AV2

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Linksys Velop