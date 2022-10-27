TP-Link RE700X Range Extender review

The TP-Link RE700X is easy to set up and use, and provides strong Wi-Fi 6 performance for homes that need to boost their wi-fi signal in just one or two rooms.

TP-Link RE700X: One-minute review

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are a good way of providing ‘whole home’ Wi-Fi, using two or more routers that link together to create a single network that reaches right across your home. However, mesh systems can be pretty expensive, and if you only need to boost the Wi-Fi in one or two rooms - such as an upstairs bedroom or out in a garden shed – then a simple range extender can provide a much more affordable option.

We liked the TP-Link RE605X range extender from TP-Link that we reviewed last year, but that was a low-cost option that only provided a modest top speed of 1.8Gbps. The new TP-Link RE700X is slightly more expensive, but it provides stronger performance with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 running at 3.0Gbps, which will be more than fast enough to handle gaming or streaming music and video.

While some range extenders can be quite tricky to set up, TP-Link’s Tether app makes it quick and easy to set up the TP-Link RE700X. It also provides several useful features that will help you to get the best speed and range from your Wi-Fi network. And, in these cost-conscious days, it also includes features that can help to reduce power consumption.

TP-Link RE700X: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $119 / £89

$119 / £89 Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US and the UK

TP-Link RE700X: SPECS Wi-Fi: dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5.0GHz)

Speed: 3.0Gbps

Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet

Processor: unspecified

Memory: unspecified

Storage: unspecified

Dimensions: 149 x 78 x 36mm

The TP-Link RE700X isn’t the cheapest range extender you can buy - and its predecessor, the TP-Link RE605X remains on sale for around $99 / £57 if you’re on a budget. However, it’s still well priced for a Wi-FI 6 range extender running at 3.0Gbps, costing $119 / £89. You can’t buy direct from TP-Link’s web site, but it’s available from Amazon and other online retailers in the US and UK. Unfortunately, the TP-Link RE700X isn’t yet available in Australia.

Value: 5 / 5

TP-Link RE700X: Design

New, more compact design

Useful app

No mains passthrough

It’s easy to tell the new TP-Link RE700X apart from its predecessor, as the two large external antennae of the TP-Link RE605X have now been hidden inside the body of the RE700X, giving it a much more compact design. The range extender plugs directly into a mains power socket, and the lack of external antennae makes it less of an eyesore.

As well as boosting your wi-fi, the TP-Link RE700X also includes one Gigabit Ethernet port for devices such as a laptop or gaming console that might prefer a lag-free wired connection. It’s a shame, though, that it doesn’t provide a passthrough socket for the mains power ­– as some of its rivals do – so that you can still use that power socket for another device.

It’s very easy to set up and use, however, thanks to TP-Link’s Tether app for iOS and Android. You can quickly scan a QR code to download the app, and also view some video Help files on TP-Link’s web site if you want to. We didn’t need those, as the app automatically detected the Wi-Fi signal from the TP-Link RE700X as soon as we plugged it in and guided us through the set-up process with no trouble at all.

The TP-Link RE700X sets up its own network, using both the 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz frequency bands, and you can either create new names and passwords for these or just continue to use the existing network name (SSID) and password from your normal Wi-Fi network. If you choose that option, then the new RE700X network simply has ‘EXT’ – for ‘extended’ – added to the network name. So, if your normal network is called ‘Funky Wifi’ then the TP-Link RE700X creates a new network called ‘Funky Wifi EXT’.

The Tether app also includes a number of additional features, including a Location Assistant that can monitor the strength of the Wi-Fi signal and help you to find the best location for the RE700X. You can block Internet access for individual devices – when you need to get the kids to come down to dinner, and you can also create a schedule for the RE700X to turn it off and reduce power consumption when it’s not needed.

There’s also an option – which we’ve not seen before on other range extenders – that allows you to boost the range of the Wi-Fi signal by using more power or to reduce power consumption by limiting the Wi-Fi range down to just one or two nearby rooms.

Design: 4 / 5

TP-Link RE700X: Performance

Good range and performance

Location Assistant aids positioning

App can help to reduce power consumption

TP-Link RE700X: BENCHMARKS Ookla Speed Test - 2.4GHz (download/upload)

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 100Mbps/11Mbps

Ookla Speed Test - 5.0GHz (download/upload)

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 100Mbps/11Mbps 20GB Steam Download - 2.4GHz

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 12.5MB/s

20GB Steam Download - 5.0GHz

Within 30ft, three partition walls: 12.5MB/s

TP-Link refers to the TP-Link RE700X as a “dead-zone killer”. And, it certainly did the trick in our back office where the weak Wi-Fi signal normally forces us to rely on PowerLine adaptors to provide a wired connection.

Devices close to our normal router can generally achieve the full speed provided by our office broadband, scoring 100Mbs with the Ookla speed test and 12.5MB/s for Steam downloads. The Location Assistant in the Tether app suggested that we place the TP-Link RE700X in a hallway, about halfway between or main router and the back office. It seems to know what it’s doing as the RE700X was then able to provide the full speed of 100Mbps for Ookla and 12.5MB/s for Steam downloads to devices in the back office with no trouble at all.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the TP-Link RE700X?

Buy it if...

You have a Wi-Fi dead spot

Mesh networking systems are designed to provide strong Wi-Fi throughout your entire home, but a range extender such as the TP-Link RE700X is ideal for smaller ‘dead spots’, such as an upstairs bedroom.

You’re a network newbie

Some range extenders can be difficult to set up. However, TP-Link’s Tether app makes it easy to get started and to extend your Wi-Fi network into those tricky dead spots.

You’re cost-conscious

The Tether app also includes some useful scheduling features that allow you to turn the TP-Link RE700X off and reduce power consumption when it’s not in use.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

Many domestic broadband services max out at around 100Mbps, so you may be able to save money with an alternative range extender that is a little slower than the 3Gbps of the TP-Link RE700X.

You’re still using Wi-Fi 5

The TP-Link RE700X supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, but if your main router is still using Wi-Fi 5 then a less expensive range extender that also uses Wi-Fi 5 will still do the trick.

TP-Link RE700X: Report card

Value The TP-Link RE700X can reach those tricky dead spots and give your wi-fi a real boost without breaking the bank. 5 / 5 Design TP-Link’s well-design app makes it easy to get started, and even includes power-reduction features to help cut your energy bills. 4 / 5 Performance A speed of 3.0Gbps will cure your wi-fi woes, and there’s an Ethernet port for a wired connection too. 5 / 5 Total The TP-Link RE700X has it all, with good performance and a well-designed app at a competitive price. 5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

