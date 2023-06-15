Wi-Fi 6E vs Wi-Fi 7

Following the launch of Wi-Fi 6E in 2020, tech companies are ramping up preparations to roll out Wi-Fi 7 across the globe. For organizations still yet to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E, the news of the wireless standard has left them questioning whether they should wait to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7.

Once again, the short answer seems to be, “well, it depends on what you're looking for”. While this inconclusive answer isn’t very helpful, there are some significant differences between Wi-Fi 6E and 7. These can be useful for guiding decision-making and understanding which wireless standard is right for you and when is a good time to change.

At sixes and sevens?

Wi-Fi 6 has the advantage of already being in use and available. It operates in the 6 GHz frequency band, in addition to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, providing greater spectrum availability and less interference, which means faster data transfer speeds, improved network efficiency, and reduced latency.

On the other hand, Wi-Fi 7 is still under development and is expected to significantly improve data transfer speeds, network capacity, and reliability over Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to use advanced technologies such as MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) with spatial multiplexing, beamforming, and advanced coding schemes to achieve data rates of up to 30 Gbps, almost three times faster than Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 7 is also expected to offer better coverage, improved security, and reduced power consumption.

Kevin Drinkall Director, Marketing & GTM Strategy for EMEA at Zyxel Networks Kevin is the Director of Marketing & GTM Strategy for EMEA at Zyxel Networks

What’s the ‘E’ all about?

Wi-Fi 6E is an extension of Wi-Fi 6 that operates in the 6 GHz frequency band and the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This new frequency band provides a more available spectrum and less interference, enabling faster data transfer speeds, improved network efficiency, and reduced latency. Wi-Fi 6E creates access to larger channel widths of up to 160 MHz, which provides more bandwidth and enables higher data rates. With Wi-Fi 6E, users can enjoy an even better Wi-Fi experience with faster speeds, smoother streaming, and improved connectivity in crowded areas. However, since the 6 GHz band is currently unavailable in all regions, devices that support Wi-Fi 6E may not be able to take full advantage of its benefits in some areas.

Is Wi-Fi 7 really that much better?

Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of wireless standards for Wi-Fi networks, currently under development. It is expected to significantly improve data transfer speeds, network capacity, and reliability over Wi-Fi 6.



Wi-Fi 7 will use advanced technologies such as MIMO with spatial multiplexing, beamforming, and advanced coding schemes to achieve data rates of up to 30 Gbps, a massive step up almost three times faster than Wi-Fi 6. MIMO technology uses multiple antennas on both the transmitter and receiver end to increase the amount of data that can be transmitted simultaneously. This enables Wi-Fi 7 to send and receive various data streams, increasing the wireless network's speed and capacity. In addition, advanced coding schemes allow the transmission of more data over the same radio frequency. These coding schemes use complex mathematical algorithms to encode and decode data, allowing Wi-Fi 7 to transmit more data per second, thereby increasing the network's speed.

The more advanced Wi-Fi offering should also offer better coverage, improved security, and reduced power consumption. Wi-Fi 7 will operate in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands and the newly available 6 GHz band, which will provide more available spectrum and less interference.

While it is still in the development stages, Wi-Fi 7 is expected to revolutionize wireless connectivity, providing an even better Wi-Fi experience to users, leading some experts to use the analogy of shifting from a single-lane, speed-restricted road to a multi-lane autobahn.

So, which one should I go for?

It's important to note that while Wi-Fi 7 is rolling out, many devices will not be Wi-Fi 7 compatible for years to come. Therefore, organizations must seriously consider their networking needs and how their device compatibility aligns with this.

For example, the primary networking challenges will inevitably be spectrum congestion in densely populated areas such as schools, airports, and stadiums. This refers to a situation where too many devices use the same frequency band, leading to interference and reduced performance. For this challenge, organizations should opt for Wi-Fi 6E, designed to address spectrum congestion, using more advanced technologies to manage network traffic efficiently.

Comparatively, those planning to upgrade their devices and require higher speeds and improved security, such as office buildings, should weigh up their current Wi-Fi performance standards and consider whether it makes sense to wait until the widespread rollout of Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi 6E is already significantly improved over previous Wi-Fi standards and offers many immediate benefits, such as faster data transfer speeds, improved network efficiency, and reduced latency. It is also compatible with older Wi-Fi standards, ensuring your devices continue working with your network. When Wi-Fi 7 becomes available, it is expected to bring even more significant improvements in data transfer speeds, network capacity, and reliability. Still, upgrading immediately may not be necessary if your current Wi-Fi 6E network already meets your needs.

Upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 may be more beneficial when more devices support the new standard and when there is a need for faster and more reliable connectivity. In the meantime, you can enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E and ensure that your network is up to date with the latest technology.