Redmi Note 9 5G series expected to launch on November 24

Redmi Note 9 5G series is in the news for a while now. The 5G devices in the Redmi numeric series lineup will be unveiled in China next week, according to a new report.

As spotted by a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to launch on November 24. The news comes from a Weibo account “ Technology Propaganda”. The pricing and specifications of the Redmi Note 9 5G series are already out thanks to the multiple leaks and rumours that’s been pouring from the past few days.

The company has not announced anything officially yet. However, the series might consist of at least two new 5G powered devices, if not three including Redmi Note 9 5G devices. Currently, the details of the two devices in the series have surfaced on the web which we can presume as Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specs and price (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 top-end variant which might be called the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also said to feature AdaptiveSync feature which allows you to switch between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on the content.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to be powered by the latest mid-ranger, Snapdragon 750G, It is an octa-core 5G capable chipset. As for the cameras, if the leaks are true, this will be the first device to sport Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The device is said to feature a 108MP primary ISOCELL HM2 shooter followed by three other cameras, which is unknown at the moment. To the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP shooter. And lastly, the battery is said to be a 4,820mAh unit with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 5G specs and price (expected)

The vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek 800U chipset which is also a 5G enabled chipset. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole LCD panel. For optics, the device is said to feature a 48MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. It is said to feature a slightly bigger 5000mAh battery with relatively slower 22.5W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 5G series is likely to come with Poco X3 inspired design. The TENAA images show that these phones will feature a circular camera module. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will start at under CNY 1,500 (~Rs 17,000) while the Redmi Note 9 5G will be closer to CNY 1,000 (~Rs 11,500). The prices are likely to change in other markets including India.