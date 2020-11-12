Redmi Note 9 5G series: price in India, specs and launch date

The Redmi Note 9 family was particularly expansive this year, spanning multiple devices and almost half a year. Just when we thought it was all over, new devices have broken cover — the Redmi Note 9 5G.

As the name suggests, these will be the first 5G Redmi smartphones . As always, there will be two products in the new series, viz. the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 9 5G. They will make their global debut in China before landing in India , where their names and specs could change by a bit.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has historically been the best-selling smartphones in India, thanks to their competitive pricing. If early leaks and rumours are anything to go by, these won’t be any different. In fact, we might be looking at many specifications making their way to the budget segment for the first time, such as a 108MP camera, higher refresh rates and fast charging. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was not very competitive at launch, the Redmi Note 9 5G already seems so.

Intrigued? Here’s everything we know about its launch in India.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next affordable smartphones from Redmi

The next affordable smartphones from Redmi When is it out? Late 2020

Late 2020 What will it cost? Under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 9 Pro was the first device in the series, which launched all the way back in March. In the subsequent months, many more smartphones expanded the family to new price points. The upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G range seem to be successors to the Redmi Note 9 Pro range, marking a nine-month refresh.

While there’s no official news from India or China, the phones are expected to launch in 2020 itself, leaving a narrow window to guess from. If these rumours are true, we should hear a lot more about them really soon.

As for pricing, these have always been in the budget segment of around Rs 15,000. Reports from China on Weibo suggest that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will start at under CNY 1,500 (~Rs 17,000)while the Redmi Note 9 5G will be closer to CNY 1,000 (~Rs 11,500). Of course, the prices are likely to change in other markets including India.

Redmi Note 9 5G series: Design and Display

Since the phones are yet to launch we do not have a complete image of the phone yet. However, thanks to the numerous leaks that are pouring over the last few weeks, we have a few images which give us an idea of how the new Redmi Note 9 5G series might look like.

For starters, the biggest change in terms of the design language comes in the form of the rear camera module. The Redmi Note 9 5G series will come with Poco X3-inspired design. The TENAA images show that these phones will feature a circular camera module. The Redmi Note 9 5G will have a triple camera system and a LED flash. The Pro 5G variant will have all four cameras in the module and the LED flash will be placed out of the module.

Both the devices were spotted on TENAA with different shades of blue colour but, we can expect Xiaomi to launch them in multiple colour options. The Redmi Note 9 5G is 9.2mm thick and weigh 200 grams as per the listing.

Xiaomi has always provided a good Full HD resolution panels on its Note series devices. There were two requests from all the users in the display segment - bring a high refresh rate panel and switch to AMOLED. With the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series, one of the two requests might come true.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel, which is similar to the Mi 10T Lite. However, there is one major upgrade here in terms of a high refresh rate. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also said to have AdaptiveSync feature that lets you switch between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on the content. This feature is also present on the Mi 10T Pro. We expect the device to feature Gorilla Glass protection as well.

The regular Redmi Note 9 5G will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. This is the same as the regular Redmi Note 9 variant.

Redmi Note 9 5G series: Performance

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to come with a new Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 750G SoC . It is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2Ghz. It is built on an 8nm fabrication and is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity. The graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 8 Pro 5G is expected to come in three variants - 6+64GB, 8+128GB, and 12+256GB.

On the other hand, the vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is also a 5G SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and built on a 7nm process. The Mali G-57 GPU will take care of the graphics. 4+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB are the three storage configurations expected. Apart from this, both the devices are expected to bring a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Redmi Note 9 5G series: Camera

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo)

The segment where things get exciting. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G might be a rebadged Mi 10T Lite, however, there is a big change in the camera as per the leaks and reports — a 108MP primary camera. The device is said to pack in Samsung’s new ISOCELL HM2 sensor followed by three other cameras. This will be the world’s first phone with the new ISOCELL HM2 sensor as well. To the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP shooter.

Xiaomi made the 48MP and 64MP popular in the budget segment with previous Note series devices and with the next-gen devices, Xiaomi might bring 108MP cameras in the budget segment. As of now, the Mi 10T Pro is the cheapest phone in India with 108MP camera.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is said to come with a 48MP triple camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. Apart from the chipset and display, the camera segment will be the big differentiator this time with the regular and Pro variant. This might also widen the price gap between the two variants.

Redmi Note 9 5G series: Battery

The top-end variant of the Redmi Note 9 5G series will come with a 4,820mAh unit with 33W fast charging support. The regular Redmi Note 9 5G is said to feature a slightly bigger 5000mAh battery with slightly slower 22.5W fast charging. Both phones will come with a Type-C port for charging.

Everything else

Apart from the above-mentioned details, the Redmi Note 9 5G series should bring a bunch of software features with MIUI 12 like the new system-wide animations, the new control centre

Privacy and security floating windows, and much more. We also expect Xiaomi to retain the IR blaster as well as 3.5mm headphone jack.