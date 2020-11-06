The next Redmi Note 9 device could have surprisingly high-end specs

The upcoming new Redmi 9 series has been making more waves over the past few weeks compared to the Redmi Note 10 series . A new leak by a popular tipster has now emerged that brings details of two new Redmi Note 9 series devices.

The new Redmi Note 9 series is said to come in three models. Popular tipster, Digital Chat Station has posted details about two new Redmi Note 9 series devices - Redmi Note 9 high-end version (might be Pro or Pro Max) and a vanilla Redmi Note 9. Here are the details of both the upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphones.

The Redmi Note 9 top-end variant which might be called the Redmi Note 9 Pro/Pro Max is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel which is similar to the current-gen Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro. However, there is one major upgrade here in terms of a high refresh rate. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The tweet also mentions the refresh rate can go from 30Hz to 120Hz. Xiaomi might implement its AdaptiveSync feature that lets you switch between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and120Hz based on the content. This feature present of Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series which was launched in India recently.

Furthermore, the device is said to come with a new Snapdragon 750G which is an octa-core 5G capable chipset. On to the optics, as the previous leak suggested the new Redmi Note 9 will come with a 108MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor followed by three other cameras. To the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP shooter. And lastly, the battery is said to be a 4,820mAh unit with 33W fast charging support.

Next up, another variant of the Redmi Note 9 which might be the vanilla Redmi Note 9. It is said to come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. It is said to be powered by MediaTek 800U chipset which is also a 5G enabled chipset. The new Redmi Note 9 is said to come with a 48MP triple camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera.