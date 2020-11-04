Now a Redmi Note 9 variant with high display refresh rate spotted

While everyone is training their guns towards the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi seems to have other ideas. The leading Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly working on new variants of the Redmi Note 9 Series.

Just a couple of days after reporting about the existence of a new phone with a 108-megapixel camera, we have come across a new leak talking about another variant that may come with a display boasting faster refresh rates.

It was earlier reported that Xiaomi may still be working on not one but three more Redmi Note 9 variants which may launch around mid-November in China. The phone that we’re talking about today could actually be one of these three upcoming phones unless Xiaomi has got another trick hidden in its sleeves.

Take a look at the high-end LCD panel of the Redmi Note9 series. The single-hole aperture is almost the same as that of the mainstream flagship machine. By then, the installed machine will also be 3.8mm± with the bm area. The look and feel is great. So next year, most o.. (1/2)November 3, 2020

Talking about the latest leak, according to a popular tipster, this variant could come with a hole punch selfie camera setup housed at the top left of the display. Another fact worth noting is that he mentions that this hole punch cut out is slightly bigger at 3.99 in diameter compared to the regular variants.

The display on this phone may support higher refresh rate and go by the existing Redmi Note 9 variants, this could be a panel supporting 90Hz refresh rate. In a previous leak, the leakster showed a display panel with a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the display.

In related news, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is also looking to launch one more device globally before the end of the year. This one, though, is reportedly going to be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 10. However, if the company is still looking to launch variants of Redmi Note 9, the successor would ideally be introduced early next year.

Since the details are murky and confusing as of now, as we've heard similar reports for the Redmi Note 10 series devices, hence it will be better for us to wait till there is an official announcement from the company. Till then stay tuned.