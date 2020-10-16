Best LED TV Deals in India during Diwali season

Watching TV is probably the only time when the entire family spends some time together or in case, you’re an ardent sports fan who loves watching cricket matches or like watching Messi or Ronaldo slaying it like a boss on the football pitch, you need make sure that you have perfect companion in an LED tv that lets you enjoy this precious time.

As we are just days away from the annual mega discount sales hosted by both Flipkart and Amazon, it is the smart LED TVs that are going to get the maximum traction and maximum offers from both the shopping platforms, apart from smartphones.

So, in case you’re planning to upgrade your TV or want to purchase a new one, we’re collating an exhaustive list of smart TV deals for you that you can get from amazon or Flipkart during these festive sales.

Best offers on the 32-inch LED TV

The most affordable of the lot, the 32-inch TVs are available as low as Rs. 7000 these days, however, you should be also looking at the brand, after-sales support and the overall quality of the display. Here are some of the best deals available on 32-inch smart LED TVs.

Best deals on the 40-43 inch LED TVs

These TVs are best suited for larger halls and drawing rooms. You can get hold of some of the cheapest 4K TV is this size category. The price range for these TVs generally starts from Rs. 23,000 and goes all the way up to Rs. 30,000.

Best deals on the 50-55 inch LED TVs

55-inch TVs are the new affordable premium TVs. Most of these TVs come with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Display, HDR10+HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG support and bezel-less design. You may even find higher refresh rates on these TVs making them ideal for gaming and watching action movies.

You'll also find better audio output than the ones priced cheaper. TVs between 50-55inch are best suited for family viewing. The ideal distance between the TV and the viewer should be at least 10 feet.

Best deals on Premium lifestyle TVs

Beyond the affordable smart TV gamut, you get the premium Lifestyle smart LED TVs that add value to the interiors of your drawing room. Apart from regular features, these TVs come with features like QOLED or OLED panel, NFC connectivity and more. Here are a few top deals on premium smart LED TVs that you can buy this Diwali.

TechRadar has curated a list of best deals for the Festival sales. You can get access to the exhaustive list of all the deals here. While we have not reviewed all these products, we are using our collective experience and expertise to suggest them as good deals based on our knowledge of the brands and the price tags.