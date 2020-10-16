Best LED TV Deals in India during Diwali season

Trending

TVs of all size and for everyone

(Image credit: Panasonic)
Watching TV is probably the only time when the entire family spends some time together or in case, you’re an ardent sports fan who loves watching cricket matches or like watching Messi or Ronaldo slaying it like a boss on the football pitch, you need make sure that you have perfect companion in an LED tv that lets you enjoy this precious time.

As we are just days away from the annual mega discount sales hosted by both Flipkart and Amazon, it is the smart LED TVs that are going to get the maximum traction and maximum offers from both the shopping platforms, apart from smartphones.

So, in case you’re planning to upgrade your TV or want to purchase a new one,  we’re collating an exhaustive list of smart TV deals for you that you can get from amazon or Flipkart during these festive sales.

Best offers on the 32-inch LED TV

The most affordable of the lot, the 32-inch TVs are available as low as Rs. 7000 these days, however, you should be also looking at the brand, after-sales support and the overall quality of the display. Here are some of the best deals available on 32-inch smart LED TVs.

Samsung Wondertainment Series 32-inches HD ready on Amazon

Dolby Digital Plus | Voice Assistant

2 Year Additional Warranty on Panel

Rs. 15,489View Deal

Hisense HD Ready Smart Android LED TV on Amazon

Android TV 9.0 PIE

RAM: 1GB | ROM 8 GB

Rs. 12,990View Deal

LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition on Flipkart

RAM: 1GB | ROM 4 GB

WebOS | 10W speakers

Rs. 14,499View Deal

Mi 4A Horizon Edition on Flipkart

Android-based PatchWall 

HD ready TV | 20W sound

Rs. 13,999View Deal

Realme 32-inch Smart TV on Flipkart

HD ready TV | 24W sound

Android TV | Chromecast

Rs 10,999View Deal

Best deals on the 40-43 inch LED TVs

These TVs are best suited for larger halls and drawing rooms. You can get hold of some of the cheapest 4K TV is this size category. The price range for these TVs generally starts from Rs. 23,000 and goes all the way up to Rs. 30,000. 

Realme Smart TV - Flipkart

Full HD TV | 24W sound

Android TV | Chromecast

Rs 19,999View Deal

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV - Amazon

20 Watts Output | Android TV

Rs. 49,990.00View Deal

OnePlus Y Series- Amazon

43-inch | 4K Android TV

20 Watts Output | 2 years warranty

Rs.  23,990.00View Deal

LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV- Amazon

43 inches | WebOS

4K active HDR |  20W sound

Rs. 34,990.00View Deal

Best deals on the 50-55 inch LED TVs

55-inch TVs are the new affordable premium TVs. Most of these TVs come with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Display, HDR10+HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG support and bezel-less design. You may even find higher refresh rates on these TVs making them ideal for gaming and watching action movies.

You'll also find better audio output than the ones priced cheaper. TVs between 50-55inch are best suited for family viewing. The ideal distance between the TV and the viewer should be at least 10 feet.

Motorola 4K Android TV - Flipkart

4K LED TV | 30W sound

Android TV | Chromecast

Rs 31,999View Deal

Realme SLED Smart TV- Flipkart

SLED 4K TV | 24W sound

Android TV | Chromecast

Rs 39,999View Deal

Mi 4X Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV - Flipkart

Sound Output: 20 W | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Android-based Patchwall

Rs. 30,999View Deal

OnePlus TV Q1 4K QLED TV - Flipkart

QLED TV 

Audio 50 W | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Rs 62,899View Deal

Thomson Ultra HD TV - Flipkart

Android 9

1.75 GB | 8 GB

30 W | 60 Hz

Rs. 30,999View Deal

Best deals on Premium lifestyle TVs

Beyond the affordable smart TV gamut, you get the premium Lifestyle smart LED TVs that add value to the interiors of your drawing room. Apart from regular features, these TVs come with features like QOLED or OLED panel, NFC connectivity and more. Here are a few top deals on premium smart LED TVs that you can buy this Diwali.

Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) - Flipkart

4K | QLED Panel

Art Mode | Tizen OS

Rs 81,990View Deal

Hisense 65 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED TV - Amazon

4K QLED | Chromecast Built-in

Bezel-less design | Dolby Audio Dolby Vision

Rs. 89,990View Deal

Samsung The Serif smart TVs - Amazon

43-inch:   Rs 64,990

49-inch:  Rs 84,990

55-inch:  Rs 99,990View Deal

LG 4K Ultra HD NanoCell TV - Amazon

50 hertz | webOS

Dolby Atmos | ULTRA Surround| 25% off

49 inches - Rs 71,999

55 inches - Rs 86,990

55 inches - Rs 94,988


View Deal

Sony Bravia OLED TV- Amazon

OLED panel | Android TV

65-inch | Acoustic Surface Audio technology

Rs. 232,490View Deal

TechRadar has curated a list of best deals for the Festival sales. You can get access to the exhaustive list of all the deals here. While we have not reviewed all these products, we are using our collective experience and expertise to suggest them as good deals based on our knowledge of the brands and the price tags.