The next member in the Redmi 9 family could have a 108MP camera

Just when we all thought the Redmi 9 series is done and Redmi Note 10 series launch in around the corner, there is a new leak which suggests that Xiaomi is still not done with the Redmi 9 series yet.

According to a popular tipster, Digital Chat Station , Xiaomi is said to bring three more Redmi 9 series devices in China. The launch of the three new Redmi 9 family members is tentatively scheduled for November mid according to him.

Flagship grade image sensor on a mid-range phone?

(Image credit: Samsung)

One of the most interesting bit about the new information is the fact that one of the three devices in the Redmi 9 series is said to feature a 108MP camera setup. This could be a huge boost since the Redmi 9 series falls under the budget smartphone segment. Furthermore, the post on Weibo by Digital Chat Station also said that the upcoming new Redmi 9 device will sport Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 image sensor.

Samsung’s brand new ISOCELL HM2 sensor was unveiled back in September and is said to feature on the Samsung’s next-gen S series device. The ISOCELL HM2 has a 0.7μm pixel size which is meant to reduce the physical volume they take up within a phone’s body. The ISOCELL 2.0 improves light reception by enhancing the wall structure between cells which is generally caused by the smaller sensor.

Further, the image sensor also brings Super PD which is a faster way of using phase-detection for autofocusing. With the high resolution, it is capable of 3x lossless zoom. And lastly, the report also suggests that the Redmi Note 9 device with 108MP camera might get DxOMark rating for cameras. If this turns out to be true, it will be one of the first budget phones to do so.

With Redmi 9 series news back in the spotlight again it is unclear at the moment if the Redmi Note 10 series will be delayed or launched this year only.